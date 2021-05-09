Core Banking Solution 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2024
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Core Banking Solution Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database
It is quite challenging for banks in emerging economies to establish a physical presence to cater to the immense needs of an underserved populations in rural areas. Branch less banking offers a good solution to this predicament and banks have invested in mobile banking, net banking, and email banking to be available to any customers with the tap of a button. Banks are now able to tap customers in far-flung rural areas and thereby increase banking frequency.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Core Banking Solution market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Core Banking Solution market by product type and applications/end industries.
The Western Europe banks segment is anticipated to have a value of almost US$ 3 billion by end 2025 that should make it roughly twice the size of financial institutions at that time.
The global Core Banking Solution market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Core Banking Solution.
Market Segment by Companies
SAP
Oracle
Infosys
FIS
Tata
Misys
HCL
Temenos
Capgemini
Infrasoft
Snapshot
Market Segment by Regions
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Market Segment by Type
Software
Services
Market Segment by Applications
Banks
Financial Institution
Others
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Core Banking Solution Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global Core Banking Solution Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Core Banking Solution by Country
6 Europe Core Banking Solution by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Core Banking Solution by Country
8 South America Core Banking Solution by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Core Banking Solution by Countries
10 Global Core Banking Solution Market Segment by Type
11 Global Core Banking Solution Market Segment by Application
12 Core Banking Solution Market Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
…
