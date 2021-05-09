Digital Diabetes Management Market Major Manufacturers Analysis, Demand by Segmentation and Forecast With Key Company Like: Medtronic, Roche, Glook, Abbott, Smart Meter, And Others

Diabetes is a medical condition where blood glucose, or blood sugar, levels are too high. It is a metabolic disorder associated with the hormone insulin and can lead to severe condition with many complications if left untreated. Hence, management of diabetes is essential as maintaining the blood sugar levels in diabetes is challenging. Thus, diabetes management includes keeping the count on carbohydrate intake, measuring and recording the blood sugar level, track record of exercise and other activities.

The digital diabetes management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as increasing prevalence of type I and type II diabetes, growing obesity, and technological advancements in digital diabetes management devices. Moreover, regulatory approvals for new and advanced digital diabetes management pose growing opportunities for the growth of the global digital diabetes management market.

Some of the key players operating in the Digital Diabetes Management market include

Medtronic,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Glooko, Inc.,

Omada Health, Inc,

Braun Melsungen AG,

Abbott,

Insulet Corporation,

Tandem Diabetes Care,

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG,

Smart Meter LLC.

among others.

Digital diabetes management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Market Scope:

“Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global digital diabetes management market with detailed market segmentation by product and services, type, end user and geography. The global digital diabetes management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital diabetes management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segments:

The global digital diabetes management market is segmented on the basis of:

product

services,

type,

end user.

Based on product and services, the digital diabetes management market is segmented as:

Devices,

Software,

The devices market is further segmented into:

smart glucose meters,

continuous glucose monitoring systems,

smart insulin pens,

smart insulin pumps/closed loop systems & smart insulin patches.

By type the market is segmented into:

wearable devices,

handheld devices.

Based on end user, the digital diabetes management market is segmented as:

home care,

hospitals & specialty diabetes clinics,

and academic & research institutes.

Regional Framework:

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the digital diabetes management market in the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, advanced healthcare infrastructure, availability of technologically advanced products in this region as well as the presence of major market players in this region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to availability of several untapped opportunities, and increasing adoption rate of insulin devices in Asian countries, such as India and China.

Digital Diabetes Management market based on product and services, type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The digital diabetes management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Highlights of the report:

A complete analysis industry , which includes an assessment of the Digital Diabetes Management market

Important changes in market

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

