Energy Storage Market for Drones Global Industry 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Energy Storage Market for Drones 2018

Drones are UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), controlled by handheld remote or mobile devices. Drones are equipped with GPS so that the user can track the drone. They also come with sensors such a gyro meter and accelerometer, which are used to control and stabilize the drone during flight. Drones can be classified into three types based on end-users: personal, commercial, and military. Drones have evolved over the years in terms of design, flight time, range and tenure, and data processing. Modern-day drones can process high-resolution videos and images and other surveillance data in real time.

The analysts forecast the global energy storage market for drones to grow at a CAGR of 11.56% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global energy storage market for drones for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2625022-global-energy-storage-market-for-drones-2017-2021

The report, Global Energy Storage Market for Drones 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amperex Technology

• Ballard Power Systems

• DJI

• Highpower International

• Kokam

Other prominent vendors

• Grepow

• H3 Dynamics

• Intelligent Energy

• Lumenier

• MicroMultiCopter Aero Technology

• Shenzhen Herewin Technology

• Vcanz

• Vertical Partners West (Venom Group International)

Market driver

• Growing commercial use

• For a full, detailed list, view our report