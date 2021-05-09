Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (Obd) Market In-Depth Analysis of Top Players like Autel, Bosch Diagnostics, Detroit Diesel will reach CAGR of 15.55% in 2023.

Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (Obd)s Market report focuses on market volume and value at a global level, regional level, company level professional and in-depth analysis of key business trends. From a global perspective, this report represents an overall Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (Obd)s market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect in Automotives sector. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

About Automotive On-board Diagnostics (OBD)

On-board diagnostics (OBD) system gathers diagnostic information from various subsystems in a vehicle. The information is gathered by physically connecting a diagnostic tool to the built-in OBD port of the vehicle. OBD system was initially designed to diagnose and curb emissions by monitoring the performance of engine components. While the initial version of OBD just displayed an indicator light on the dashboard in the case of a malfunction of a subsystem, subsequent advances have helped to establish a standardized communication port and a set of diagnostic troubleshooting codes.

Market analysts forecast the global automotive on-board diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 15.55% during the period 2018-2023.



Market driver

Increase in adoption of UBI using OBD as measurement parameter

Market challenge

Increase in cost for integration of telematics

Market trend

Growing focus on remote diagnostics

Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (Obd) Market top manufacturers namely Autel, Bosch Diagnostics, Detroit Diesel, Innova Electronics Corporation (IEC), Vector Informatik, Carvoyant, CarShield Services, dash, Mojio, VOXX International, and Zubie. are analyzed for the Product portfolio, Segment focus, Geographic focus, Business segments Organizational developments, and Strength-weakness analysis.

Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (Obd) Market report considers main product types and market is analyzed for the Market size, Market opportunity for these types. Also, past, current and anticipated market situations and growth rate are provided.

The CAGR of each segment in the Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (Obd) market along with global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (Obd) market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributors and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.

