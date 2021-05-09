Global Cattle Health Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022

Description

Rising awareness regarding animal health, population explosion, increasing demand for proteins worldwide and the prominent presence of poultry and animal meat in many cuisines are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the global meat industry and hence, the global cattle health industry. The Recent outbreak of avian influenza in Europe and the hygiene concerns about poultry products had reinforced the significance of animal health care and highlighted the necessity of consistent research in the field.

Market Dynamics:

Recent innovations in the diagnostic techniques and the research on specific nutritional needs, based on the age and variety of the animal for the desired characteristics have been the fundamental reasons behind the current status of the industry. Growing industrialization of the meat business and the search for the most optimum combination of nutritious feeds, with adequate supplements to enhance the animal’s metabolism has a tremendous contribution in making animal health care a well-organized industry. Increased awareness regarding the quality of meat amongst the consumers and the trend of organic meat products has also increased the importance of the cattle health industry. Some of the factors that have restrained the growth of the industry involve a scarcity of arable land and water, increasing competition for cultivated land and lack of awareness that still persists in the third world countries.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type of products, the global cattle health market is segmented into vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, medicinal feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals. By diagnostics, the market is divided into Enzyme Linked Sorbent Assay (ELISA), Rapid Immuno migration (RIM), and Agar Gel Immunodiffusion (AGID). On the basis of molecular diagnostic tests, the market is further divided into PCR, diagnostic imaging and ultrasound imaging and MRI.

Geographical Analysis:

North America holds the largest market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. Rapid technological advancements and a well- organized cattle industry justify the current position of North America. Asia-Pacific has a tremendous potential for animal healthcare and is expected to show the fastest growth, due to increased industrialization and growing demand in the meat business.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the industry include Bayer Healthcare (Germany), BoehringerIngelheim (Germany), Ceva Animal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Elanco (U.S.) and Zoetis Animal Healthcare (U.S.).

