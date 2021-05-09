Global Central Nervous System Biomarkers Market Analysis, Trends, Challenges and Growth Drivers Analysis 2019-2024

Global Central Nervous System Biomarkers Market Outlook: Central Nervous System Biomarkers Market report 2019 describes components like market trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Central Nervous System Biomarkers market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Central Nervous System Biomarkers to analyse the Central Nervous System Biomarkers market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alseres Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aposense, Avacta Life Sciences Limited, Banyan Biomarkers Inc., Diagenic Asa, Great Lakes Neurotechnologies, Innovative Neurotechnologies Inc., Merck & Co. Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The global central nervous system biomarkers market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. A biomarker is used to measure the biological state, presence of diseases and effects of treatments. With the advent of proteomics and genomics, the demand of central nervous system (CNS) biomarkers has increased.

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC, GCC, South Africa, Rest of MEA, Brazil,Argentina, Rest of South Africa

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.2.3 Threats of New Entrants

5.2.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services

5.2.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

6.1 Market Drivers

6.1.1 Rise in the Development in Proteomics, Genomics and Imaging System

6.1.2 Rise in the Lifestyle Oriented Disorders

6.1.3 Rising Investments from Government and Private Players

6.1.4 Increasing Research and Development with Successful Clinical Trials of Biomarkers

6.2 Market Restraints

6.2.1 High Cost of CNS Biomarkers Tests and Diagnostics

6.2.2 Reimbursement and Regulatory Issues

6.3 Opportunities

6.4 Key Challenges

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 By Type of CNS Biomarkers

7.1.1 Safety Biomarkers

7.1.2 Efficacy Biomarkers

7.1.2.1 Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers

7.1.2.2 Predictive Biomarkers

7.1.2.3 Prognostic Biomarker

7.1.3 Validation Biomarker

7.2 By Applications

7.2.1 Drug Discovery & Development

7.2.2 Personalized Medicine

7.2.3 Disease Risk Assessment

7.2.4 Others

7.3 By End-user

7.3.1 Diagnostic Labs

7.3.2 Clinics/Hospitals

7.3.3 Research Centers

7.4 By Geography

7.4.1 North America

7.4.1.1 United States

7.4.1.2 Canada

7.4.1.3 Mexico

7.4.2 Europe

7.4.2.1 France

7.4.2.2 Germany

7.4.2.3 United Kingdom

7.4.2.4 Italy

7.4.2.5 Spain

7.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4.3.1 China

7.4.3.2 Japan

7.4.3.3 India

7.4.3.4 Australia

7.4.3.5 South Korea

7.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.4 Middle East & Africa

7.4.4.1 GCC

7.4.4.2 South Africa

7.4.4.3 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

7.4.5 South America

7.4.5.1 Brazil

7.4.5.2 Argentina

7.4.5.3 Rest of South America

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Mergers & Acquisition Analysis

8.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

8.3 New Products Launches

9. Key Players

9.1 Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

9.2 Alseres Pharmaceuticals Inc.

9.3 Aposense

9.4 Avacta Life Sciences Limited

9.5 Banyan Biomarkers Inc.

9.6 DiaGenic ASA

9.7 Great Lakes NeuroTechnologies

9.8 Innovative Neurotechnologies Inc.

9.9 Merck & Co. Inc.

9.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.11 List Not Exhaustive

10. Future of the Market

Continued…

