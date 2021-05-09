Global Clinical Trial Management System Market Study, Market Size, Manufacturers Analysis, Share, And Future Prospects 2018 To 2023

Clinical Trial Management System market report provides major market segments, top investment pockets, key player positioning, drivers and insights on opportunities and strategic developments in the industry. The purpose of this report is to analyze the global market opportunities and risks. The report further presents a valuable assessment of historical and current market conditions. Due to the increased demand in the market, the global Clinical Trial Management System market wants to grow at a healthy rate for the forecast period owing to the increase in demand of market. This research report segments the Clinical Trial Management System industry according to Type, Application and regions. Clinical Trial Management System Market is projected to growth at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Top Manufacturers Are:

Bioclinica

Bio-Optronics

Inc.

Datatrak International

Inc.

Ert Clinical

Ibm Watson Health

Medidata Solutions

Inc.

Mednet Solutions

Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Parexel International Corporation

Sparta Systems

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Key Developments in the Clinical Trial Management System Market:

January 2018: ERT Clinical showcased Voice Assistant Data Capture Solution, which improved the patient data management in clinical trials through simplified patient data collection.

November 2017: Bioclinica launched Bioclinica Clinical Adjudication enabling the independent adjudication of clinical events. Clinical Trial Management System Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases and Lifestyle-Related Disorders

– Rise in Outsourcing of Clinical Trials and Implementation by Contract Research Organizations

– Synchronization of Hospital Information System (HIS) with CTMS

Restraints

– Data Security Issues

– High Cost Associated with CTMS

– Lack of Qualified and Skilled Labor to Handle CTMS

Opportunities