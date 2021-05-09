Global Contract Research Organization Services Market Growth Status and Outlook to 2024 – Charles River Laboratories, ICON, Parexel, PPD, Quintiles, Covance, PRA Health Sciences
Contract research organization (CRO) provide clinical trial and other research support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries and also serve government institutions, foundations and universities.
According to this study, over the next five years the Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services business.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Key manufacturers covered in this report:
Charles River Laboratories
ICON
Parexel
PPD
Quintiles
Covance
PRA Health Sciences
Syneos Health
Wuxi AppTec
Medpace
Catalent
Aenova
FAMAR
Vetter
DPT Laboratories
Recipharm
NextPharma
Aesica
This study considers the Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Preclinical CRO
Clinical Trial CRO
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Pharmaceutical Industries
Biotechnology Industries
Medical Device Industries
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Table of Contents:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services by Players
4 Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
