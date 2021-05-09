Global Dairy-Free Yogurt market 2019: size, share, demand, trends, growth and 2025 forecasts explored in latest research
Description:
Nowadays, customers are extra concerned closer to wholesome life-style selections and commonly searching for for merchandise which are plant-based totally or with vegan alternatives, dietary benefits and lots of different. This changing lifestyle has affect the companies to meet the desires of consumers seeking for dairy-unfastened opportunity merchandise or for purchasers who’re warding off dairy based merchandise because of lactose intolerance or any medical reasons. Dairy-free Yogurt is one of the product fueling the demand in the international marketplace some of the purchasers in search of for dairy-unfastened opportunity products. Presently, the dairy-free options crafted from plant-primarily based products, soy, oat, coconut, rice and others are gaining recognition within the marketplace. In general the demand for dairy-loose yogurt is increasing at higher increase, especially in North the use and Western ecru nations because of growing range of vegan food and fitness conscious customers.
Drivers influencing the boom in dairy-loose yogurt market globally consist of growing number of consumers tormented by fitness troubles related to lactose intolerance, milk hypersensitive reactions and many other troubles. Different main elements riding the dairy-free yogurt marketplace globally are developing wide variety of fitness aware consumers, growing number of vegan populace, and increasing demand for fortified dairy free meals and beverages inside the world market. Also, the increasing call for dairy-unfastened yogurt has led to its trending call for as an on-the-move breakfast product or in comfort grocery store. further, the growing number of city populace and increasing customers belong to the excessive-profits level institution are also some elements contribute to the boom of dairy-unfastened yogurt marketplace within the growing countries. One of the most important challenges that can restrict the growth of dairy-free yogurt market is its better price rate, fluctuations inside the rate of uncooked material and the better manufacturing fee may come to be restraint for a increase of dairy-loose yogurt marketplace in the quick term.
The worldwide Dairy-loose Yogurt marketplace is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and could reach xx million US$ by way of the stop of 2025, developing at a CAGR of xx% at some stage in 2019-2025. The targets of this look at are to define, section, and project the scale of the Dairy-free Yogurt market based totally on employer, product type, quit user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Dairy-Free Yogurt in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Dairy-Free Yogurt in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Dairy-Free Yogurt market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Dairy-Free Yogurt market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Granarolo
WhiteWave Services
Yoplait
Vitasoy
Daiya Foods
GOOD KARMA FOODS
Barambah Organics
Amande Cultured Almond Milk
Green Valley Organics
YOSO
Market size by Product
Plain
Strawberry
Pineapple
Mixed Berries
Others
Market size by End User
Hyper Market/Supermarket
Convenience Stores
Online Retail
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Central & South America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
Continued…………………….
