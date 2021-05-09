Global High Voltage Switchgear Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Introduction

Switchgear is used in the electrical networks to control, protect and isolate electrical equipment. The reliability of electric supply heavily depends on the effectiveness of switchgear. Generally, switchgear is used in both high and low voltage end of a High Voltage Switchgear in the substation.

End User/ Technology

Switchgear is used in high voltage substations in a power transmission and distribution network.The basic function of switchgear is to protect the equipment by tripping the power at the time of abnormal condition like a short circuit. A switchgear is a combination of power conducting components and control systems. Power conducting components include switches, circuit breakers, fuses etc. Control systems consist of current transformers, potential transformers, protective relays, and control panels. Switchgear assemblies are selected based on the voltage levels and purpose of the application.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand for electricity on account of rapid industrialization and urbanization is the primary driver for the growth of high voltage switchgear market. Introduction of smart grid technology has also impacted the market positively. Installation of new transmission and distribution network and expansion of existing ones in developing countries are increasing the demand for switchgear. Technological advancement, favorable Govt. policies and up-gradation & replacement of old equipment are also helping the market to expand.

Market Segments

The high voltage switchgear market can be segmented based on the type of insulation and application. Based on the type the market can be subdivided into three parts- gas insulated, oil insulated and air insulated. Transmission and distribution network, manufacturing & processing, and infrastructure & transportation are some of the major sectors where a wide range of switchgear application are visible.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The high voltage switchgear market can be regionally segmented into five parts Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is the current market leader mainly due to continuous extension of transmission and distribution network in India and China. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in near future due to its consistent demand for energy. Rapid urbanization, improvement in the standard of living, and development in commercial and industrial infrastructure will be fueling the market for next few years.

Opportunities

Increasing demand for electricity especially in the developing countries, construction of new power generating plants and up-gradation of existing plants, technological advancement, global initiatives to use more renewable and non-conventional energy sources and favorable Govt. policies are creating lots of opportunity for the market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include ABB Ltd., General Electric Company Crompton Greaves Limited, China XD Electric Group Co. ltd, Fuji Electric, Hitachi, Hyosung Corporation, Henan Pinggao Electric Co., Ltd., LSIS, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industry, Ltd, Nissin Electric, Shanghai Siyuan Electric Co., Ltd, Toshiba Electric Corporation, and Siemens AG etc.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage