Global HVDC Transmission Systems Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022
Description
The pursuit of clean and renewable power is growing globally year by year. Ways to solve their energy crisis are being looked at by the Governments, and inter-connecting power grids is one of those ways. The challenge is that AC grids at diverse frequencies can’t be directly connected. HVDC system allows the asynchronous inter-connection of networks operating at different. In view of their advantages over HVAC transmission systems, they are also fast becoming the favoured technology for long distance power transmission.
The average size of the HVDC transmission systems has risen in recent years. The market for HVDC systems is also growing with more and more countries getting involved in HVDC transmission.
Market Dynamics
The analysis of the market shows that the major drivers of the growth in the market are expected to be:
Rapid growth in the market for circuit breakers and valves
Market for valves will grow due to the existence of insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) valves. These are used majorly in the voltage sourced converter (VSC) technology in the HVDC projects
And there is an increase in the demand for VSC technology in HVDC projects which acts as a reason to fuel the growth of valves
Increase in the demand of cost-effective ways for long distance power transmission.
Integration of VSC technology across grids to enable system security
Decommissioning of nuclear and coal power plants
Some of the restraints that can limit growth and amplify risk and investment uncertainty are:
High cost of installation of HDVC transmission systems
Rigid regulation
Right-of-way issues
Political instability
Political opposition to hydropower
Segmentation
The High Voltage Direct Current market can be segmented based on:
Component
Convertor Stations
Transmission Cables, and
Others
Technology
Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC)
Voltage Source Converter (VSC)
Line Commutated Converter (LCC)
Ultra-High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC)
Project Type
Point-to-point Transmission
Back-to-back Station
Multi-terminal System
Power Rating
Below 500 MW
501-1000 MW
1001-1500 MW
1501-2000 MW
Above 2001 MW
Application
Underground Power Transmission
Grid Interconnection
Offshore Power Transmission
Geography
Americas
Europe
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Rest of the World
Geographic Analysis
There is an increase in the no. of grid connections in Europe.The region is the leader of the world in renewable power generation. The upsurge in the no. of off-shore wind farms is amplifying the need for HVDC transmission systems in Europe.
It is likely that the market in Asia Pacific will grow at a high rate in the forecast period. India and China are the chief contributors to the high growth of the HVDC market in Asia Pacificbecause of the growth in demand for power. Other factors that affect the growth in this region include:
Increase in power consumption pattern
Aging power infrastructure
Low carbon emission initiatives, and
Economic uncertainties.
Some of the key requirements in the power industry are reliable and Stable power transmissionalong with high power quality. Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the market due to the strong support for HVDC development from the government of India and China.
The market drivers would lead to a growth in the middle east and Africa region. Though the growth won’t be as much as in APAC region or the European region, it would still be noteworthy. In the North America region, the market dynamics show a growth in the HVDC market.
Key Players
The High Voltage Direct Current transmission market includes:
Solution Providers: General Electric Co. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan).
Component Providers: American Superconductor Corp. (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Prysmian Group (Italy), NR Electric Co., Ltd. (China), Sumitomo Electric industries, Ltd. (Japan), C-EPRI Electric Power, Engineering Co., Ltd. (China), Nexans SA (France), NKT A/S (Denmark), and LS Industrial Systems Co., Ltd. (South Korea).
Service Providers: HVDC Technologies Ltd (UK), and TransGrid Solutions Inc. (Canada).
The report contains comprehensive analysis on:
HVDC Transmission Market Segments
HVDC Transmission Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
HVDC Transmission Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
HVDC Transmission Market Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
Regional analysis for HVDC Transmission Market includes
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
In-depth Market Segmentation
Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent market trends and Impact Factors
R&D Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage