Global HVDC Transmission Systems Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description

The pursuit of clean and renewable power is growing globally year by year. Ways to solve their energy crisis are being looked at by the Governments, and inter-connecting power grids is one of those ways. The challenge is that AC grids at diverse frequencies can’t be directly connected. HVDC system allows the asynchronous inter-connection of networks operating at different. In view of their advantages over HVAC transmission systems, they are also fast becoming the favoured technology for long distance power transmission.

The average size of the HVDC transmission systems has risen in recent years. The market for HVDC systems is also growing with more and more countries getting involved in HVDC transmission.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064580

Market Dynamics

The analysis of the market shows that the major drivers of the growth in the market are expected to be:

Rapid growth in the market for circuit breakers and valves

Market for valves will grow due to the existence of insulated-gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) valves. These are used majorly in the voltage sourced converter (VSC) technology in the HVDC projects

And there is an increase in the demand for VSC technology in HVDC projects which acts as a reason to fuel the growth of valves

Increase in the demand of cost-effective ways for long distance power transmission.

Integration of VSC technology across grids to enable system security

Decommissioning of nuclear and coal power plants

Some of the restraints that can limit growth and amplify risk and investment uncertainty are:

High cost of installation of HDVC transmission systems

Rigid regulation

Right-of-way issues

Political instability

Political opposition to hydropower

Segmentation

The High Voltage Direct Current market can be segmented based on:

Component

Convertor Stations

Transmission Cables, and

Others

Technology

Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC)

Voltage Source Converter (VSC)

Line Commutated Converter (LCC)

Ultra-High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC)

Project Type

Point-to-point Transmission

Back-to-back Station

Multi-terminal System

Power Rating

Below 500 MW

501-1000 MW

1001-1500 MW

1501-2000 MW

Above 2001 MW

Application

Underground Power Transmission

Grid Interconnection

Offshore Power Transmission

Geography

Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World

Geographic Analysis

There is an increase in the no. of grid connections in Europe.The region is the leader of the world in renewable power generation. The upsurge in the no. of off-shore wind farms is amplifying the need for HVDC transmission systems in Europe.

It is likely that the market in Asia Pacific will grow at a high rate in the forecast period. India and China are the chief contributors to the high growth of the HVDC market in Asia Pacificbecause of the growth in demand for power. Other factors that affect the growth in this region include:

Increase in power consumption pattern

Aging power infrastructure

Low carbon emission initiatives, and

Economic uncertainties.

Some of the key requirements in the power industry are reliable and Stable power transmissionalong with high power quality. Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the market due to the strong support for HVDC development from the government of India and China.

The market drivers would lead to a growth in the middle east and Africa region. Though the growth won’t be as much as in APAC region or the European region, it would still be noteworthy. In the North America region, the market dynamics show a growth in the HVDC market.

Key Players

The High Voltage Direct Current transmission market includes:

Solution Providers: General Electric Co. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan).

Component Providers: American Superconductor Corp. (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Prysmian Group (Italy), NR Electric Co., Ltd. (China), Sumitomo Electric industries, Ltd. (Japan), C-EPRI Electric Power, Engineering Co., Ltd. (China), Nexans SA (France), NKT A/S (Denmark), and LS Industrial Systems Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

Service Providers: HVDC Technologies Ltd (UK), and TransGrid Solutions Inc. (Canada).

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

HVDC Transmission Market Segments

HVDC Transmission Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

HVDC Transmission Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

HVDC Transmission Market Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064580

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Regional analysis for HVDC Transmission Market includes

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage