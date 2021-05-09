Global IC Socket Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022

Introduction

An Integrated Circuit Socket known in short as an IC Socket is used in devices which have an integrated circuit. IC socket is used to hold IC chips in place and to facilitate the easy and safe insertion and removal of IC chips. IC sockets are more often found in server and desktop computers. As IC sockets allow for easy component swapping, they are used for prototyping new circuits. IC sockets have numerous applications and are increasing in usage and popularity around the world.

Market Dynamics

The Key factors driving the growth of the global IC socket market are reducing costs of manufacturing, reduced final costs of IC sockets and advancements in technology. There is increasing demand for IC’s in various applications and this coupled with the rapid growth in markets like china are expected to propel the growth of the market. There is huge potential for growth in the Asia Pacific but it is also coupled with Volatility and it may prove to be a hindrance for growth of the market.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064451

Market Segmentation

The Global IC Socket market can be segmented on the basis of device type, product category, memory IC’s, Application and geography.

Segmentation by Device Type

Memory

Analog

Micro components

MOS Logic

Analog devices have a steady revenue. The Micro components are the most widely used IC’s and command a significant market share. They are expected to have the highest growth rate as well.

Segmentation by Product Category

Data Conversion IC’s

Standard Cell ASIC’s

MPU’s

DRAM’s

Segmentation by Memory IC’s

Volatile Memory IC’s

Non-volatile Memory IC’s

Segmentation by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Asia Pacific is the largest revenue generator for the IC socket market and it is also the region which is expected to post the biggest growth. North America stands next to Asia Pacific in terms of revenue.

Regional/ Geographic Analysis

Asia Pacific in general and China in particular is expected to lead the way in terms of growth mainly because of its emergence as a manufacturing hub for IC sockets due to its cheap manufacturing capabilities. North America and Europe generate significant revenue due to their status as early adopters of this technology, but growth is projected to be lesser than Asia Pacific due to these regions reaching saturation. Factors like outsourcing of manufacturing and environmental regulations also adversely impact growth prospects in North America and Europe.

Key Players

The Key Players in the global IC socket market are Plastronics Socket Company Inc., Intel, Loranger International Corporation, Aries Electronics Inc., Enplas Corporation, FCI, Johnstech International Corporation, Mill-Max Mfg. Corporation, Molex Inc., Foxconn Technology Group, Sensata Technologies B.V., Tyco Electronics Ltd., Chupond Precision Co. Ltd., Win Way Technology Co. Ltd., 3M Company and Yamaichi Electronics Co. Ltd.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Procure this Market Intelligence Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064451

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage