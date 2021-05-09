Global IC Socket Market: Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022
Introduction
An Integrated Circuit Socket known in short as an IC Socket is used in devices which have an integrated circuit. IC socket is used to hold IC chips in place and to facilitate the easy and safe insertion and removal of IC chips. IC sockets are more often found in server and desktop computers. As IC sockets allow for easy component swapping, they are used for prototyping new circuits. IC sockets have numerous applications and are increasing in usage and popularity around the world.
Market Dynamics
The Key factors driving the growth of the global IC socket market are reducing costs of manufacturing, reduced final costs of IC sockets and advancements in technology. There is increasing demand for IC’s in various applications and this coupled with the rapid growth in markets like china are expected to propel the growth of the market. There is huge potential for growth in the Asia Pacific but it is also coupled with Volatility and it may prove to be a hindrance for growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
The Global IC Socket market can be segmented on the basis of device type, product category, memory IC’s, Application and geography.
Segmentation by Device Type
Memory
Analog
Micro components
MOS Logic
Analog devices have a steady revenue. The Micro components are the most widely used IC’s and command a significant market share. They are expected to have the highest growth rate as well.
Segmentation by Product Category
Data Conversion IC’s
Standard Cell ASIC’s
MPU’s
DRAM’s
Segmentation by Memory IC’s
Volatile Memory IC’s
Non-volatile Memory IC’s
Segmentation by Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Segmentation by Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Asia Pacific is the largest revenue generator for the IC socket market and it is also the region which is expected to post the biggest growth. North America stands next to Asia Pacific in terms of revenue.
Regional/ Geographic Analysis
Asia Pacific in general and China in particular is expected to lead the way in terms of growth mainly because of its emergence as a manufacturing hub for IC sockets due to its cheap manufacturing capabilities. North America and Europe generate significant revenue due to their status as early adopters of this technology, but growth is projected to be lesser than Asia Pacific due to these regions reaching saturation. Factors like outsourcing of manufacturing and environmental regulations also adversely impact growth prospects in North America and Europe.
Key Players
The Key Players in the global IC socket market are Plastronics Socket Company Inc., Intel, Loranger International Corporation, Aries Electronics Inc., Enplas Corporation, FCI, Johnstech International Corporation, Mill-Max Mfg. Corporation, Molex Inc., Foxconn Technology Group, Sensata Technologies B.V., Tyco Electronics Ltd., Chupond Precision Co. Ltd., Win Way Technology Co. Ltd., 3M Company and Yamaichi Electronics Co. Ltd.
Report Highlights
Market segments
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage