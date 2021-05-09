Global Incar Entertainment Infotainment Ice Systems Market to Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period 2016 – 2024

In its latest report on ‘Incar Entertainment Infotainment Ice Systems Market.Asp Market’, Persistence Market Research provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

In-Car Entertainment also known as ICE or in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) is an assembly of hardware devices inbuilt into automobiles. This assembly offers audio, visual and audiovisual entertainment. In addition it provides automotive navigation systems (SatNav). Functions of IVI system include playing media such as Freeview, TV, CDs, DVDs, USB optional surround sound, DSP systems. Increasingly common trends in IVI system is installation of video game consoles into the vehicle.

Reduced costs of displays such as LCD screen and monitors and the reducing cost of consumer converging media playable technologies gas made In-car entertainment systems widely available. Single hardware units are able to play multiple devices such as CD,MP3, WMA, DVD players.

ICE system substitutes numerous products and offers enriched customer experience. Enhanced user experience, enhanced connectivity, multiple options of entertainment being the key features of in-vehicle entertainment & information system. These services are inevitable entities, whose importance is cumulating by each day. Navigation services, Radio services and internet services are some of the major services offered within in-car entertainment & information systems.

River distraction and privacy-security being the major factors slowing the growth rate of the ICE market. New functions such as products based on location such as finding restaurant, next fuel station etc are going to be launched in near future. Moreover, all the products are expected to function on one processor. ICE systems are being sold using chain of auto-OEMs and aftermarket.

The global ICE market is segmented into products, applications and geography. Products include audio players, navigation unit, accessories, rear seat entertainment, video display screen, communication and internet devices and others. Applications include entertainment, location based services and communication. Major players include Harman International, JVC-Kenwood, Delphi, Pioneer and Intel among others.

