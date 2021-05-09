Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market 2018-2023|Industry Analysis of Information & Communication Technology, Information Technology sector by Region, Growth expected to reach at CAGR of 30.52%

Global Intelligent Video Analyticss Market report focuses on market volume and value at a global level, regional level, company level professional and in-depth analysis of key business trends. From a global perspective, this report represents an overall Intelligent Video Analyticss market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect in Information & Communication Technology, Information Technology sector. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

About Intelligent Video Analytics

IVA helps end-users to detect any unusual events and recognize a range of behaviors on a real-time basis. The technology eliminates manual intervention for monitoring videos. It offers advanced monitoring capabilities that conduct sophisticated video surveillance. IVA recognizes objects in motion based on parameters such as size and shape.

IVA is used in surveillance operations and business activities. However, the technology is expensive as it requires high-performance servers and dedicated software. Government organizations, large enterprises, and small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) use IVA solutions to efficiently monitor their resources.

Industry analysts forecast the global intelligent video analytics Market to grow at a CAGR of 30.52% during the period 2018-2023.



Market driver

Increasing demand for reduced workforce

Market challenge

High costs associated with installation and maintenance

Market trend

Rising trend of smart cities

Intelligent Video Analytics Market top manufacturers namely Agent Video Intelligence, Bosch Security Systems, IBM, IntelliVision, Honeywell Security (subsidiary of Honeywell International), Aventura Technologies, Global Networks, i2v System, Keymaster Physical Security & Access Control, NICE Systems, ObjectVideo Labs, PRO-VIGIL, Securiton, VideoIQ, and Viseum International. are analyzed for the Product portfolio, Segment focus, Geographic focus, Business segments Organizational developments, and Strength-weakness analysis.

Intelligent Video Analytics Market report considers main product types and market is analyzed for the Market size, Market opportunity for these types. Also, past, current and anticipated market situations and growth rate are provided.

The CAGR of each segment in the Intelligent Video Analytics market along with global market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, global and regional Intelligent Video Analytics market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributors and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.

