Global Investment Management Software Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2018-2025

Global Investment Management Software Market valued approximately USD 2.40 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.52% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major driving factor of global Investment Management Software Market are growing need for reliable and efficient processing of investment related data and rising need for efficient asset management in different organization. In addition, increasing regulatory requirements is also a major driving factor of Investment Management Software market. The major restraining factors of investment management software market are shifting consumer preference and stringent government regulation. Investment management software is a type of software or tool to paper free investment management activities.

The investment management software can be classified to cloud based and on premises type is leading the growing market at present. Investment management software are designed to help investors or owners to recognize, manage and communicate the performance & risk of assets related investments. Other benefits of investment management software such as its ability to take better decisions, it helps the companies to create portfolios that lessen any risk, it increases project delivery success and it reduces project turn times.

The regional analysis of Global Investment Management Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America has dominated the market of total generating revenue across the globe due to increase in technological advancement in the region along with increasing cloud adoption technologies by enterprise. Europe is also contributing major share in the global market of Investment Management Software. Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the over the forecasted period 2018-2025 due to increasing adoption of investment management software.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Misys

• SS&C Tech

• SimCorp

• Eze Software

• eFront

• Macroaxis

• Dynamo Software

• Elysys

• S.A.G.E.

• Transpern Tech

• Riskturn

• SoftTarget

• ProTak International

• Portfolio Shop

• Beiley Software

• Quant IX Software

• Quicken

• OWL Software

• Vestserve

• APEXSOFT

• Avantech Software

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

§ On-premises

§ Cloud based

By Application:

§ SME

§ Large Enterprise

§ Personal Use

§ Others

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Investment Management Software Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

