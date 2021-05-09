Global Smart Highway Market Analysis, Trends, Challenges and Growth Drivers Analysis 2019-2024

Global Smart Highway Market Outlook: Smart Highway Market report 2019 describes components like market trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Smart Highway market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Smart Highway to analyse the Smart Highway market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Identify the Key competitors Smart Highway Market:

Report helps to Determine who are the Market players, what benefits they Expects? Determine the Key strength and success factor of them. This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%).

Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Indra Systemas SA, Infineon Technologies, Intelligent Highway Solutions Inc., Kapsch AG, LG CNS, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Xerox Corporation

The global smart highway market was valued at USD 19.89 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 54.11 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 18.15% over the forecast period of 2018–2023. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Know About Smart Highway Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India

Key Reasons to Purchase:

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Smart Highway market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market information, This Report offers customizations in step with the company’s specific desires. The subsequent customization choices are offered for the report: Regional and country-level analysis of the Smart Highway market, by end-use, Detailed analysis and profiles of further market players. Our expert will assist with all your needs and customize the report

Points covered in the Smart Highway Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Executive Summary

2. Research Approach and Methodology

2.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

2.2 Study Assumptions

2.3 Analysis Methodology

2.4 Research Phases

3. Market Insights

3.1 Overview

3.2 Drivers

3.2.1 Increasing Highway and Infrastructure Projects

3.2.2 Rising Need for Safe and Efficient Transportation

3.3 Restraints

3.3.1 High Investment Costs

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.5.5 Competitive Rivalry

4. Market Segmentation

4.1 By Technology

4.1.1 Smart Transport Management System

4.1.2 Smart Traffic Management System

4.1.3 Communication System

4.1.4 Monitoring System

4.2 By Type of Display

4.2.1 Digital Signage

4.2.2 Variable Message Sign Displays

4.2.3 Others

4.3 By Deployment

4.3.1 On-cloud

4.3.2 On-premise

4.4 By Service

4.4.1 Consultancy Services

4.4.2 Maintenance and Operation Services

4.4.3 Managed Services

4.5 By Region

4.5.1 North America

4.5.1.1 United States

4.5.1.2 Canada

4.5.1.3 Rest of North America

4.5.2 Europe

4.5.2.1 United Kingdom

4.5.2.2 Germany

4.5.2.3 France

4.5.2.4 Rest of Europe

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific

4.5.3.1 China

4.5.3.2 India

4.5.3.3 Japan

4.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

4.5.4 Rest of the World

4.5.4.1 Latin America

4.5.4.2 Middle East & Africa

5. Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

5.1 Alcatel-Lucent

5.2 Cisco Systems

5.3 IBM Corporation

5.4 Indra Systemas SA

5.5 Infineon Technologies

5.6 Intelligent Highway Solutions Inc.

5.7 Kapsch AG

5.8 LG CNS

5.9 Schneider Electric

5.10 Siemens AG

5.11 Xerox Corporation

*List not Exhaustive

6. Investment Analysis

7. Future of the Market

Continued…

