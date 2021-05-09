Global Wrist Watch Market Growth Insights to 2024 Top Players Swatch Group, Rolex, Richemont, LVMH, Fossil, Citizen, Seiko, Patek Philippe, Casio

According to this study, over the next five years the Wrist Watch market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 64300 million by 2024, from US$ 47400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wrist Watch business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report: Swatch Group, Rolex, Richemont, LVMH, Fossil, Citizen, Seiko, Patek Philippe, Casio, Chopard, Audemars Piguet, Movado Group, Kering, Breitling, Franck Muller, Folli Follie, Festina, Morellato & Sector, Time Watch, Fiyta, Rossini, Ebohr, Sea-Gull, Rarone, Geya, Poscer, Golgen, Movebest, Polaris, Tianba

Watch is a small timepiece intended to be carried or worn by a person. It is designed to keep working despite the motions caused by the person’s activities. A wristwatch is designed to be worn on a wrist, attached by a watch strap or other type of bracelet.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the wrist watch industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Switzerland, Japan, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, so the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese wrist watch production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market will increase competitiveness..

Chinese wrist watch industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international wrist watch largest manufacture country, in addition to middle and low wrist watch products, some leading companies have been able to provide some high-end wrist watch products, so they have already had a competitive edge in the international arena.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese wrist watch market demand is exuberant so it can provide a good opportunity for the development of wrist watch market and technology.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area and the future will still have more new investment entering the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic equipment, Chinese domestic equipment has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortened compared with the imported equipment.

Although wrist watch brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

