Global Yoga Apparel Market Analysis 2023: Study for Future Scope, Size, Trend and Share

The global yoga apparel market is expected to mask a notable CAGR of 11.3% during the projected period. Rising popularity of yoga in most part of world is a major factor that is likely to foster the growth of global yoga apparel market in future. Growing awareness among population towards fitness and wellness is also a major factor that is likely to fuel the growth of market in future.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of yoga apparel market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Top Wear

– Bottom Wear

– Others

By Demography

– Men

– Women

By Distribution Channel

– Mono Brand Stores

– Department Stores

– Online Shop

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– JORIKI YOGA

– Adidas

– ALOYOGA, INC

– Manduka

– Body Angel Activewear

– Prana

– Onzie, Inc.

– Athleta

– Alala

– lululemon athletica.

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

Executive Summary Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Yoga Apparel Market Global Yoga Apparel Market Trends Opportunities in Global Yoga Apparel Market Recent Industry Activities, 2017 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis Products Average Price Analysis, By Country Global Yoga Apparel Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023 Global Yoga Apparel Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

10.4. Top Wear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.5. Bottom Wear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

10.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Global Yoga Apparel Market Segmentation Analysis, By Demography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

11.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

11.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Global Yoga Apparel Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

12.4. Mono Brand Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.5. Department Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.6. Online Shop Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

12.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Geographical Analysis

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1. By Product Type

13.2.1.1. Introduction

13.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

13.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

13.2.1.4. Top Wear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.5. Bottom Wear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2. By Demography

13.2.2.1. Introduction

13.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

13.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

13.2.2.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.2.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3. By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.1. Introduction

13.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.2.3.4. Mono Brand Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.5. Department Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.6. Online Shop Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4. By Country

13.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.2.4.4. Canada Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3. Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1. By Product Type

13.3.1.1. Introduction

13.3.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

13.3.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

13.3.1.4. Top Wear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.5. Bottom Wear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2. By Demography

13.3.2.1. Introduction

13.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

13.3.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

13.3.2.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.2.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3. By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.1. Introduction

13.3.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.3.3.4. Mono Brand Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.5. Department Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.6. Online Shop Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4. By Country

13.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.3.4.3. Germany Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.5. France Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.6. Italy Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.7. Spain Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.8. Russia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4. Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1. By Product Type

13.4.1.1. Introduction

13.4.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

13.4.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

13.4.1.4. Top Wear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.5. Bottom Wear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2. By Demography

13.4.2.1. Introduction

13.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

13.4.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

13.4.2.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.2.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3. By Distribution Channel

13.4.3.1. Introduction

13.4.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.4.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.4.3.4. Mono Brand Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.5. Department Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.6. Online Shop Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4. By Country

13.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.4.4.3. China Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.4. India Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.5. Japan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.9. Australia Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5. Latin America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.1. By Product Type

13.5.1.1. Introduction

13.5.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

13.5.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

13.5.1.4. Top Wear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.1.5. Bottom Wear Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.1.6. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.2. By Demography

13.5.2.1. Introduction

13.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Demography

13.5.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Demography

13.5.2.4. Men Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.2.5. Women Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.3. By Distribution Channel

13.5.3.1. Introduction

13.5.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel

13.5.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel

13.5.3.4. Mono Brand Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.3.5. Department Stores Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.3.6. Online Shop Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.3.7. Others Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.4. By Country

13.5.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

13.5.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

13.5.4.3. Brazil Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.4.4. Mexico Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

13.5.4.5. Rest of Latin America Market Size & Forecast (USD Million), 2017-2023

Continue…

