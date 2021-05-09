Graphene Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Size, Global Industry Analysis, Key Growth Drivers Trends, Segments, Emerging Technologies, Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2023 | Market Reports World

The data collected in the “Global Graphene Market – Segmented by Product Type, by End-user Industry and Geography – Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Graphene Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

The Global Graphene Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Graphene Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Graphene Market operations is also included in this report. The Graphene Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.

Graphene Market Segmentation by Major Players:

2D Carbon Garphene Material Co. Ltd., ACS Material LLC, Adnano Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Advanced Graphene Products, Angstron Materials Inc., Applied Graphene Materials, PEN Inc. (Applied Nanotech Inc.), CVD Equipment Corporation, Grafoid Inc., Graphenano, Graphene 3D Lab, Graphenea SA, Group NanoXplore Inc., Haydale Graphene Industries PLC, Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., Vorbeck Materials, Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co. Ltd., XG Sciences Inc., Xolve

Overview of Graphene Market Report:

The global graphene market is expected to witness a moderate CAGR during the forecasted period, 2019-2023. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the growing usage of graphene in touch screens and the requirement in printed electronics industry.

Rising Demand for Printed Electronics

The printed electronics market is one of the fastest growing markets globally. There are more than 3,000 organizations around the world, which are pursuing printed electronics. The printing speed is faster for graphene based inks. Furthermore, display applications include products, such as OLED, e-paper, thin-film transistor (TFT) backplane represent 44% of the global printed electronics market. It is expected to rise to over 48% by 2022. Hence, with more and more manufacturers looking to use the technology, the graphene market in various applications is expected to mature during the forecast period.

Increasing Demand from Electronics Industry

Graphene has significant electrical conductivity that makes it suitable for various applications in electronics industry. It is used in making high speed transistors, ICs and other semiconductor chips that has high-speed graphene circuit. It helps in achieving high performance in complex system and has ultra-low power consumption. The major advanced application is the dense data storage, where graphene is used as memory cells in chips such as earlier memory cards for phones and others. Moreover, graphene is a low cost material for higher speed printing for commercial usage as conductive ink. It could be recycled and is cheaper than silver. Hence, with on-going research and developments in this area, the market for graphene is expected to increase in the electronics industry and is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is expected to dominate the graphene market during the forecast period, owing to the growing usage of graphene in touch screens and the requirement in printed electronics industry. The United States has witnessed a constant increase in the use of graphene over the recent years, owing to the significant growth of the electronics market. It is the largest market in the United States, in terms of size and is expected to remain as the leading market during the forecast period, because of advanced technology and R&D, with increasing demand from the consumer end. In addition with this, the aerospace sector in the region is shifting more manufacturing investments. Graphene is used as a composite for reducing the aircraft weight structure, used in micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) and in hybrid coatings to help prevent lightning strike. Hence, the growing demand for graphene is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

