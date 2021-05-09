Healthcare 3D Printing Market anticipates revenue will hit up to 12% CAGR by 2023: Covering – Market Share, Market Segmentation (by Major Players, Type, Application) | 360 Research Reports

The data collected in the “Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market – Segmented by Technology, Application, Material, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 – 2023)” report (Sample Copy Here) offers detailed insights on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. Healthcare 3D Printing Market report delivers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual and potential market situation, and outlook.

The Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market 2019 is bifurcated into multiple segments [Product, Applications, End-Users, and Major Regions]. The global Healthcare 3D Printing Market report represents the market’s data in a better-analyzed way by fragmenting the market in several multiple segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market segments. A review of the impact of the administrative regulations and policies on the Healthcare 3D Printing Market operations is also included in this report. The Healthcare 3D Printing Market report offers a complete analysis of competitive dynamics that are modifying and places the patrons ahead of competitors.

Healthcare 3D Printing Market Segmentation by Major Players:

3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC GmbH, Arcam AB, Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Materialise N.V., Greatbatch, Inc., Nanoscribe GmbH, Bespoke Innovations, Stratasys Inc.

Overview of Healthcare 3D Printing Market Report:

The global healthcare 3D printing market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period of 2019–2023. 3D printing is defined as an automated process for manufacturing prototypes, medical devices, and implants. The increasing cost pressure on medical device manufacturers has forced them to adopt 3D printing technology to eliminate the traditional prototyping process. Moreover, the growing income levels, low manufacturing costs, and quick product development have augmented the interest of players in emerging markets.

Demand for Customized 3D Printing

Additive manufacturing, often referred to as 3D printing, has the potential to provide cost-efficient methods to produce highly complex and customized components, single parts or small batches of products. Dental laboratories and hearing aid manufacturers get the maximum benefit from 3D printing in healthcare. In North America, the United States has a high prevalence of hearing loss, and in Europe, Germany and Italy have the highest prevalence of self-reported hearing loss. According to the report by Eurostat, of all the people with self-reported hearing loss, only 51% are referred to hearing care professionals. Furthermore, the uptake of hearing aids by these referred persons is 76%. Thus, there is a huge unmet demand for hearing aids in the market. Since almost all hearing aids are 3D printed, the market is expected to grow positively in the forecast period. Similar has been the case with dental implants. With increasing number of procedures of dental implants, the need for customized procedures has risen. This can be catered by 3D printing techniques. 3D printing technologies have exposed the capabilities for customization in a wide variety of applications in the medical field.

The other factors, such as technological advancements leading to enhanced application and technological advancements leading to enhanced applications, are driving the healthcare 3D printing market.

Absence of Specific Regulatory Guidelines

Manufacturing of implantable devices represents the most sophisticated applications of 3D printing, which requires high accuracy & quality in the product’s design. The design of implantable prosthesis is based on morphological features specific to each patient. This category of devices is classified as Class III “custom-made” devices. Despite the high-risk associated with these devices, there are no specific regulatory guidelines in place to guarantee safety. For example, the European Commission had been set up to explore the new technologies in the field of biomedical devices. However, it failed to update the guidelines for custom-made devices. So, the absence of regulation has resulted in skepticism from patients. Many implants need to be studied over a period for their efficiency, and thus the absence of regulation discourages patients from adopting 3D printed implants. This absence of specific regulatory guidelines is hindering the growth of the healthcare 3D printing market. Also, the lack of trained professionals is hindering the market.

United States Leads the Market in North America

The United States healthcare 3D printing market held the largest market share in 2017 in North America due to the presence of high-quality healthcare system and presence of high technological advancements in the country. Asia-Pacific is one of the upcoming markets due to the rising adoption of novel 3D printing technologies in the medical field.

