Healthcare Education Solutions Market Competitive Analysis 2017-2026 and Key Players – Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Johnson & Johnson

Healthcare Education Solutions market is accounted for $8.48 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $19.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.6%. Some of the factors such as altering techniques in the healthcare industry that is leading to improved training needs and the advent of online education are propelling the growth of the market. However, budget constraints for healthcare professionals to experience guidance and education may prove to be the hindrance for the market.

Health Education Solutions was set up to make earning documentation and recertification in each life-saving field affordable, accessible, and extremely easy to achieve. It offers complete courses which are available 100% online for certification in ACLS, PALS, BLS, and NRP.

Some of the prominent key players in the Healthcare Education Solutions market include:

Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Olympus Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips.

Based on the application, the cardiology segment is approximate to grow at the utmost rate during the forecast period as the large share of this segment can be ascribed to factors such as growing prevalence cardiac-related diseases, initiatives related to organize CME deeds and the increasing number of grants from government bodies to help young professionals in the field of cardiology access eminence training in research activities. Depending on the geography, North America region is attributed to dominate the healthcare education solutions market during the forecast period due to the factors such as the growing number of CME programs.

Delivery Modes Covered:

– E-Learning Solutions

– Classroom-Based Courses

Applications Covered:

– Internal Medicine

– Neurology

– Cardiology

– Radiology

– Pediatrics

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Non-Physicians

– Physicians

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode

6 Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market, By Application

7 Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market, By End User

8 Global Healthcare Education Solutions Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

– Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

– Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the client’s interest (Note: Depends on feasibility check)

– Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

