WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Hybrid Cloud Computing Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2025”.

Hybrid Cloud Computing Industry 2019

Description:-

Globally, enterprises are opting for hybrid cloud technologies to leverage cost savings and technical expertise to focus on its core business. Organizations can easily shift their non-critical data and applications from private to the public cloud to reduce the web traffic. The next five years will see an explosion in the use of hybrid cloud as it helps organizations to save cost on infrastructure and application support. Nearly 82% of the enterprises have hybrid cloud strategy for 2018. Hybrid cloud provides a single solution to organizations involved in multiple verticals. It can be applied to any industries including power, media & entertainment, complex computing, healthcare, government, education, analytics and much more. More than 60% of the large enterprises are planning to implement hybrid clouds by 2020.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/529409-worldwide-hybrid-cloud-computing-market-solutions-forecasts-2016-2022

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

A rapid increase in the private cloud adoption is driving the hybrid cloud market with nearly 82% of the enterprises planning to have a hybrid cloud strategy by 2017. The pay per use model is useful and affordable to the enterprises across all the verticals and regions. Cloud governance has witnessed a rapid growth with nearly 30% of the enterprises having established approval policies and by 2018 more than 50% will have approved cloud policies. According to Infoholic research, the “Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Computing Market” is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

The hybrid cloud computing market is analyzed based on four segments: solutions, service model, verticals and regions. The solutions segment includes application architecture, network integration and management systems. Application architecture segment is expected to have a major role in the hybrid cloud computing market.

Banking & financial services, consumer goods & retail, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, energy & utilities, government, telecommunication and IT, transportation & logistics and others. The manufacturing industry is set to be the leading vertical for hybrid cloud computing market and telecommunication and IT industry is set to be the emerging vertical for the market growth. The regions covered are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to outperform in the market growth along with Asia Pacific which is expected to provide huge opportunities in hybrid cloud computing market space.

The report provides a complete picture (vertical market opportunity, regional market opportunity, challenges, current market trends, future market trends, evolution, technology roadmap, etc.) of the hybrid cloud computing market.

The key players covered in this report are Equinix, Computer Science Corporation, AT&T, Oracle, IBM, Microsoft, VMware, Rackspace Hosting, EMC, etc.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Hybrid Cloud Computing” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/529409-worldwide-hybrid-cloud-computing-market-solutions-forecasts-2016-2022

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Industry Outlook

1.1 Industry Overview

1.2 Industry Trends

1.3 Pest Analysis

2 Report Outline

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Report Summary

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Report Assumptions

3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Regulatory Bodies and Standards

4.3 Government Spending and Initiatives

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

4.4.1 Supplier’s Bargaining Power

4.4.2 Buyer’s Bargaining Power

4.4.3 Threat from New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat from Substitutes

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Evolution

5.2 Ecosystem

5.3 Market Segmentation

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Return on Assets

5.4.1.2 Disaster Recovery at Real Time

5.4.1.3 Customised Technology Models

5.4.1.4 Access to Multiple Tools

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Compliance Requirements

5.4.2.2 Data Synchronization Complexities

5.4.2.3 Security and Networking

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Flexibility and Control

5.4.3.2 Customized Infrastructure

5.4.3.3 Access to Real Time Information

5.4.4 DRO – Impact Analysis

6 Trends and Roadmap

6.1 Market Trends and Impact

6.2 Technology Roadmap

7 Solutions: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market Size and Analysis

7.2 Application Architecture

7.2.1 Market Size and Analysis

7.3 Network Integration

7.3.1 Market size and Analysis

7.4 Management Systems

7.4.1 Market size and Analysis

7.5 Vendor Profiles

7.5.1 Dell Inc.

7.5.1.1 Overview

7.5.1.2 Recent Developments

7.5.1.3 Business Focus

7.5.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.5.1.5 Business Strategies

7.5.2 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

7.5.2.1 Overview

7.5.2.2 Geographic Revenue

7.5.2.3 Recent Developments

7.5.2.4 Business Focus

7.5.2.5 SWOT Analysis

7.5.2.6 Business Strategies

7.5.3 VMware, Inc.

7.5.3.1 Overview

7.5.3.2 Business Unit

7.5.3.3 Geographic Revenue

7.5.3.4 Recent Developments

7.5.3.5 Business Focus

7.5.3.6 SWOT Analysis

7.5.3.7 Business Strategies

7.5.4 Rackspace Hosting, Inc.

7.5.4.1 Overview

7.5.4.2 Business Unit

7.5.4.3 Geographic Revenue

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=529409

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)