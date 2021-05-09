Hybrid Cloud Market Share 2019: Study by Applications, Type and Regions from 2019 to 2024

Global Hybrid Cloud Market Outlook: Hybrid Cloud Market report 2019 describes components like market trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Hybrid Cloud market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Hybrid Cloud to analyse the Hybrid Cloud market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Key competitors Hybrid Cloud Market:

This report includes following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%).

Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Citrix, IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Rackspace US, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Equinix Inc., Vmware, Panzura, Inc., RightScale, Inc., Dell EMC, Turbonomic Inc., Fujitsu, Century Link Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, CSC, Intel Corporation

The global hybrid cloud market was valued at USD 40.62 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 138.63 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 22.70%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is segmented, by Type, which includes Solutions and Services, by Delivery Models, which include Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). The end-user industries are limited to government & public sector, healthcare, banking, finance, services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, information and telecommunication technology, media and entertainment. While the region considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Hybrid Cloud Market Segmentation:

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast

Points covered in the Hybrid Cloud Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Study Deliverables

1.2 Key Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Volumes of Business Data

4.2.2 Increased Availability of Hybrid Cloud Services

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Integration and Operational Issues with Hybrid Cloud Adoption

4.3.2 Security Concerns Remain a Major Challenge

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Model – Industry Attractiveness

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5. Technology Snapshot

6. Global Hybrid Cloud Market Breakdown, by Types

6.1 Solutions

6.2 Services

7. Global Hybrid Cloud Market Breakdown by, Delivery Models

7.1 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

7.2 Platform as a a Service (PaaS)

7.3 Software as a a Service (SaaS)

8. Global Hybrid Cloud Market Breakdown by, End-user Industry

8.1 Government & Public Sector

8.2 Healthcare

8.3 Banking, Finance, Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

8.4 Retail

8.5 Information and Telecommunication Technology

8.6 Media and Entertainment

8.7 Others

9. Global Hybrid Cloud Market Breakdown, by Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America

10. Global Hybrid Cloud Market – Company Profiles

10.1 Cisco

10.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

10.3 Amazon Web Services

10.4 Microsoft Corporation

10.5 Citrix

10.6 IBM Corporation

10.7 Salesforce.com, Inc.

10.8 Rackspace US, Inc.

10.9 Oracle Corporation

10.10 Verizon Enterprise Solutions

10.11 Equinix Inc.

10.12 Vmware

10.13 Panzura, Inc.

10.14 RightScale, Inc.

10.15 Dell EMC

10.16 Turbonomic Inc.

10.17 Fujitsu

10.18 Century Link Inc.

10.19 NTT Communications Corporation

10.20 CSC

10.21 Intel Corporation

11. Investment Analysis

11.1 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

11.2 Investor Outlook

12. Future Outlook of Hybrid Cloud Market

Continued…

