Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) Market Explored in Latest Research By Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, Cryogenic Systems Equipment Inc., GEA Group AG, John Bean Technologies (JBT), Marel, OctoFrost Group

Individual quick freezing, usually known as IQF. It is a freezing method used in the food processing industry. In the individual quick freezing (IQF) process, unlike other freezing processes, the products are frozen as individual pieces. It helps to freeze the product extremely quickly. The individual quick freezers (IQF) process is far better than the conventional methods. It forms small ice crystals within the product and helps to maintain the fresh quality even after extended shelf life. Individual quick freezing (IQF) is used to freeze and store products like peaches, berries, peas, fish, shrimp, poultry, etc.

The List of Companies – 1.Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, 2.Cryogenic Systems Equipment Inc., 3.GEA Group AG, 4.John Bean Technologies (JBT), 5.Marel, 6.OctoFrost Group, 7.Patkol Public Company Limited, 8.Scanico A/S, 9.Starfrost (UK) Ltd, 10.The Linde Group

The global individual quick freezing (IQF) market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, processing stages, technology and product. Based on equipment type, the market is segmented into spiral freezer, tunnel freezer, box freezer and others. On the basis of the processing stages the market is segmented into pre-processing, freezing, and packaging. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into mechanical IQF and cryogenic IQF. On the basis of the product the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, seafood, meat & poultry, dairy products and convenience food.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) products market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) products market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) products market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) products market in these regions.

