Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Growth, Trend, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025 | Market Reports World

Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Outlook: Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market report 2019 describes components like market trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) to analyse the Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

AtHoc, Inc., ATI Systems, Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cobalt, Denyo Co., Ltd, Eaton Corporation PLC, Enera International AB (Rapid Reach), Everbridge, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Micron Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Safeguard Communications UK LTD, Siemens AG, TOA Corporation, UNI-PEX Co., Ltd, Visiplex, Inc.

The global intelligent emergency response systems and infrastructure (IRIS) market was valued at USD 78.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 114.25 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.50% over the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Russia, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa

Points covered in the Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Key Findings

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1 Overview

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

3.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.4 Industry Policies

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Activity in the Oil & Gas Industry

4.1.2 Stringent Safety Regulations

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness

4.2.2 High Cost and Complexity of IRIS Systems

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Crude Oil Prices

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Physical Security

5.1.2 Life Security

5.1.3 Facility Management Security

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Systems

5.2.1 Broadcasting System

5.2.2 Communications System

5.2.3 Perimeter Intrusion System

5.2.4 Signage

5.2.5 Surveillance System

5.2.6 Others

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Government

5.3.2 Oil & Gas

5.3.3 Defense

5.3.4 Mining

5.3.5 Industrial

5.3.6 Healthcare

5.3.7 Education

5.3.8 Others

5.4 By Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Russia

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Mexico

5.4.4.2 Brazil

5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6. Company Profiles

6.1 AtHoc, Inc.

6.2 ATI Systems, Inc.

6.3 Axis Communications AB

6.4 Cobalt

6.5 Denyo Co., Ltd

6.6 Eaton Corporation PLC

6.7 Enera International AB (Rapid Reach)

6.8 Everbridge, Inc.

6.9 Honeywell International, Inc.

6.10 Micron Technologies

6.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.12 Safeguard Communications UK LTD

6.13 Siemens AG

6.14 TOA Corporation

6.15 UNI-PEX Co., Ltd

6.16 Visiplex, Inc.

*List not Exhaustive

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future of the Market

Continued…

