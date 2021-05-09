Inulin 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.95% and Forecast to 2022
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global inulin market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the and beverages, dietary supplements, and others, including animal feed, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Inulin Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Cargill
• Ciranda
• COSUCRA
• Royal Cosun
• Südzucker
• The Green Labs
Market driver
• Health benefits of inulin
Market challenge
• Threat from substitute and alternative products
Market trend
• Rising demand for prebiotic supplements
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Food and beverage industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Nutraceutical industry – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Other applications – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Belgium
• Netherlands
• Germany
• US
• France
• Spain
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Rising demand for prebiotic supplements
• Growing demand from dairy industry
• Effectiveness to control diabetes
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Cargill
• Ciranda
• COSUCRA
• Royal Cosun
• Südzucker
• The Green Labs
..…..Continued
