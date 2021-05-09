Kitchen Sinks Market : Quantitative Market analysis, Current and Future Trends to 2017 – 2025

Kitchen sinks are primarily utilized in residential and commercial kitchens. Most residential kitchen sinks either have a single or double bowl. Also, though most kitchen sinks are surface mounted and installed into a countertop, solid surface countertops can have sinks mounted from underneath. Kitchen sinks are usually installed in a standard width cabinet which is known as sink base. The piping which serves the kitchen sinks is fairly typical for most sinks. Piping can be done during the rough-in phase of construction before the sink is selected. Most kitchen sinks have a garbage disposal unit. Size of the drain opening is standard for all kitchen sinks. Kitchen sinks are available in a variety of materials such as stainless steel, solid ceramics, composite, etc. Stainless steel is the most competitively priced material.

Cast iron, on the other hand, is durable and is often considered to be a fixture up grade. Cast iron is available in a variety of colours and both stainless steel and cast iron come in a variety of styles, sizes, shapes and depth. Another popular lightweight material is soap stone. Stainless steel sinks are most commonly utilized in residential as well as commercial kitchens due to the various advantages they offer, such as durability, usability, low cost and ease of cleaning. Also, owing to their compact design, long-lasting performance and excellent finish, single & double bowl stainless steel sinks are in high demand in the global kitchen sinks market. Stainless steel kitchen sinks are easily available at affordable prices in the global market. Further, these types of sinks are available in various types of installation types such as top mount, undermount, etc.

Global Kitchen Sinks Market: Segmentation

The global Kitchen Sinks market can be segmented on the basis of material type, installation, product type and end-use.

On the basis of material type, the global Kitchen Sinks market can be segmented into:

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Composite

Fireclay

Others (glass, granite, etc.)

On the basis of installation, the global kitchen sinks market can be segmented into:

Self-rimming (drop-in)

Undermount

Flush mount

On the basis of product type the global Kitchen sinks market can be segmented into:

Single Bowl

Double Bowl

Others

On the basis of end-use, the global kitchen sinks market can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Global Kitchen Sinks Market: Dynamics

Various macro-economic factors such as rising per-capita income, ever-increasing population along with rising infrastructure in the densely populated countries of the world are some of the major reasons boosting the demand for kitchen sinks and, in turn, propelling the growth of the global kitchen sinks market.

On the other hand, various challenges have been identified in the global kitchen sinks market. One such challenge is the ability to manufacture sinks at lower cost and in such a way that they always look clean while also offering excellent resistance to stains and heat.

Global Kitchen Sinks Market: Region-wise Outlook

Considering regions, the global kitchen sinks market is mainly segmented into 7 regions. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global kitchen sinks market and is anticipated to be the most opportunistic region for kitchen sinks in near future. Various factors such as rising construction activities and infrastructure in countries such as India and China are likely to aid the growth of the market in this region. Europe, MEA and North America are also growing in terms of consumption of kitchen sinks and are expected to grow at a moderate growth in near future.

Global Kitchen Sinks Market: key Players

Some of the market participants in the Kitchen Sinks market identified across the value chain include Franke Management AG, Moen Incorporated, BLANCO America, Inc., Elkay Manufacturing Company, Teka Industrial Group Kitchen & Bath, Kohler Co., Oulin Pakistan, Jomoo Kitchen & Bath Co., Ltd., Primy Corporation Ltd., Bonke Kitchen & Sanitary Industrial Co., Ltd. and Franke Kindred Canada Limited, etc.

Manufacturers are focussing on introduction of new varieties of kitchen sinks owing to the ever increasing demand from the customers. New product launch is the key strategy followed by the kitchen sinks manufacturers.

