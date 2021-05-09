Linear Motor Market Analysis 2019 | Industry Updates, Key Players, Size, Demand, Growth and Future Prospects to 2025

The linear motor is a type of electric motor with unrolled stator and rotor. Linear motors produce linear force along their length instead of torque. These type of motors are simple to control and easy to use. Besides, linear motors have several advantages such as compact sizes, silent operations, no moving parts, and reduced maintenance. These are used for various industrial and non-industrial applications such as factory automation, robotics, processing, packaging, and others.

The linear motor market is anticipated to witness growth in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising demand for factory automation coupled with growing applications in the semiconductor industry for miniaturization of electronic devices. Furthermore, newer innovations in direct drives and adoption of advanced technologies propel the growth of the market. However, high installation costs for low-volume production may hamper market growth. Nonetheless, emerging markets of the developing countries are likely to showcase symbolic growth opportunities for the major players of the linear motor market during the forecast period.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00015176



Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Aerotech Inc.

2. Danaher Corporation

3. ETEL S.A.

4. FANUC CORPORATION

5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6. MOOG INC.

7. Panasonic Corporation

8. PiezoMotor

9. Rockwell Automation, Inc.

10. YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

The “Global Linear Motor Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of linear motor market with detailed market segmentation by axis, design, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global linear motor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading linear motor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global linear motor market is segmented on the basis of axis, design, application, and industry vertical. Based on axis, the market is segmented as single-axis and multi-axis. By design, the market is classified into flat-bed, cylindrical, and u-channel. On the basis of the application the market is segmented industrial and non-industrial. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as aerospace & defense, agriculture, automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, food & beverage, textile, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global linear motor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The linear motor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting linear motor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the linear motor market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the linear motor market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from linear motor market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for linear motor in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the linear motor market.

The report also includes the profiles of key linear motor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00015176



Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Linear Motor Market – By Axis

1.3.2 Linear Motor Market – By Design

1.3.3 Linear Motor Market – By Application

1.3.4 Linear Motor Market – By Industry Vertical

1.3.5 Linear Motor Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. LINEAR MOTOR MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS 5. LINEAR MOTOR MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876