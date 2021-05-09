Livestock Grow Light Market to Garner Significant Growth at Modest CAGR by 2027 says AGRILIGHT B.V., Aruna lighting, Big Dutchman AG, CBM Lighting, Fienhage Poultry Solutions, Greengage Lighting, HATO BV, Once Inc.

Grow lights are electric lamps used for stimulating growth in plants and livestock. These lights work as an artificial source of light and emit electromagnetic radiation in the visible light spectrum. Grow lights help in optimizing light regimes for livestock, thereby improving their production efficiency. Regular exposure of light of a specific wavelength is found to improve animal health, fertility, and productivity as well. For instance, grow light exposure results in increased milk production among dairy cows, faster weight-gain among broilers, and more rapid growth and early maturity among beef cattle.

The livestock grow light market is anticipated to thrive in the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing consumption of animal-based products and shifting focus towards livestock growth and productivity. Moreover, the growing adoption of smart farming solutions and advances in technology further fuel the growth of the livestock grow light market. However, lack of awareness about smart livestock farming practices in developing countries which hinders the growth of the livestock grow light market. On the other hand, the growth of commercial livestock farms offers lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the livestock grow light market during the forecast period.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. AGRILIGHT B.V.

2. Aruna lighting

3. Big Dutchman AG

4. CBM Lighting

5. Fienhage Poultry Solutions

6. Greengage Lighting Ltd

7. HATO BV

8. Once Inc.

9. Shenzhen Hontech-Wins Electronics Co., Ltd.

10. Uni-light LED AB

The “Global Livestock Grow Light Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of livestock grow light market with detailed market segmentation by type, livestock, and geography. The global livestock grow light market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading livestock grow light market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global livestock grow light market is segmented on the basis of type and livestock. Based on type, the market is segmented as fluorescent, light-emitting diode (LED), incandescent, high intensity discharge, and others. On the basis of the livestock, the market is segmented as poultry, swine, cattle, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global livestock grow light market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The livestock grow light market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting livestock grow light market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the livestock grow light market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the livestock grow light market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from livestock grow light market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for livestock grow light in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the livestock grow light market.

The report also includes the profiles of key livestock grow light companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

