Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 17.15% and Forecast to 2022

A liquid biopsy helps to identify free-floating tumor DNA (also known as circulating DNA) within the blood sample of a patient. Lung cancer liquid biopsy helps to detect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation and other identified mutations, which are responsible for lung cancer. It is observed that the use of a liquid biopsy to identify carcinogenic cells of lungs will help in the early diagnosis of lung cancer.

The analysts forecast the global lung cancer liquid biopsy market to grow at a CAGR of 17.15% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lung cancer liquid biopsy market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales and values of lung cancer liquid biopsy assays.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market driver

• Rising incidence of lung cancer

Market challenge

• High cost of lab testing procedure

Market trend

• Vendors’ focus on clinical trials

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Global lung cancer liquid biopsy market by CTCs and ctDNA

• Global lung cancer liquid biopsy market by exosomes and RNA

• Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Market share by end-user

• Clinical diagnostic laboratories

• Hospitals and clinics

• Physicians’ office laboratories

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Lung cancer liquid biopsy market in Americas

• Lung cancer liquid biopsy market in EMEA

• Lung cancer liquid biopsy market in APAC

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Growing partnership agreements

• Vendors’ focus on clinical trials

• Application of liquid biopsy for personalized treatment

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive landscape

PART 15: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Biocept

• Exosome Diagnostics

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• QIAGEN

• Key companies to watch

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

