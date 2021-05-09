Meal Kit Services Market Competitive Analysis 2019-2027 and Key Players – Blue Apron, Foodstirs, Good Eggs, Green Chef Corporation , HelloFresh , Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

The “”Global Meal Kit Services Market Analysis to 2027″” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of meal kit services market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user and geography. The global meal kit services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading meal kit services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Meal kit services offer desired meal with ready recipe planning and ingredient sourcing in packaged kits at doorsteps. Meal kits today are highly varied with meal types suited to different customer base such as omnivore, health-conscious, vegetarian, and even customized menu. These meal kits are generally marketed based on the servings for two, four or more persons in the family. Meal kit services enable customers to access a variety of freshly prepared, ready to eat food choices and save cooking time. Besides, the serving count helps in limiting food wastage. Several platforms such as online grocery websites, food delivery apps market their meal kits as convenient services for busy working professionals.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Blue Apron, Foodstirs, Good Eggs, Green Chef Corporation , HelloFresh , Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. , Marley Spoon , Purple Carrot , Sun Basket , Terra’s Kitchen

The meal kit services market is anticipated to witness high growth in the forecast period owing to the changing food habits and lifestyle, a growing number of working professionals, rising disposable incomes and their shifting inclination towards convenience meal. Moreover, customization of meal choices with mobile applications and increasing growth in the online food delivery system with improved door-delivery services are other significant drivers pushing the meal kit services market towards growth. However, the market is highly dynamic and prone to fluctuations. Nonetheless, quality, variety, time-saving aspects and healthfulness in meal selections are expected to showcase lucrative opportunities for the major players operating in the meal kit services market during the forecast period.

The global meal kit services market is segmented on the basis of meal type and serving. Based on type, the market is segmented as omnivore, regional cuisine, healthy, menu of choice, and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as two, four, and more than four.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global meal kit services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The meal kit services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Major Types of Meal Kit Services covered are:

Omnivore

Regional Cuisine

Healthy, Menu of Choice

Others

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Meal Kit Services Market Size

2.2 Meal Kit Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Meal Kit Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Meal Kit Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Meal Kit Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Meal Kit Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Meal Kit Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Meal Kit Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Meal Kit Services Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Meal Kit Services Breakdown Data by End User

In the last section of the report, the global Meal Kit Services market additionally provides a detailed survey of the key competitors and the leading players in the market, based on the various objectives of an organization such as overview, profiling, product portfolio, the quantity of production, upstream raw material, downstream demand analysis, and the financial status of the organization. These key players have adopted the regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, partnerships, and collaborations as their key strategies to enhance their infiltration in the Global Meal Kit Services Market.

