Nisin 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.93% and Forecast to 2022

Nisin, a polycyclic antibacterial peptide produced by the fermentation of a food grade bacteria, is commercially used as a food preservative. It is a natural food preservative and widely used in processed foods, especially dairy products, juice, canned foods, and meat, to increase their shelf life.

The analysts forecast the global nisin market to grow at a CAGR of 6.93% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nisin market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Nisin Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• DowDupont

• DSM

• Freda Biotechnology

• Galactic

• Luoyang chihon Biotechnology

Market driver

• Growing preference for natural food preservative among consumers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Increasing demand for fresh food products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Use of nisin as a cure for cancer

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Global food preservatives market

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Meat – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Dairy products – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Beverages – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Bakery products – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Other applications – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• US

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Japan

• China

• Market opportunity by region

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Use of nisin as a cure for cancer

• Growing demand for home food preservation

• Need to extend the shelf-life of food products

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• DowDuPont

• DSM

• Freda Biotechnology

• Galactic

• Luoyang chihon Biotechnology

• Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bio-engineering

..…..Continued