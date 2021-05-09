Nursing Education Market Competitive Analysis 2019-2023 and Key Players – Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania, University of California, Columbia University

The growing aging population advances the retiring nursing workforce. The retirement of trained nurses will give rise to the need for training, educating, and hiring new nurses. Also, continuous technological evolutions influence the need for trained and skilled nurses with the adequate qualifications. Several nursing institutions provide specialized simulations, evidence-based, and practical scenario-based education for graduates and healthcare professionals to train them to deal with real-life scenarios and situations and deliver high performance.

The nursing education market in the US is fragmented owing to the presence of several established nursing colleges offering a range of graduate, undergraduate, master’s, doctoral, and certification programs and courses. Competition among the vendors in the nursing programs market is intense due to the growing demand for nursing professionals for the geriatric population and other patients. The introduction of flexible, convenient, and cost-effective online programs will further drive the competitiveness in the nursing programs market.

Top Key Players in the Nursing Education Market: –

Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, University of Pennsylvania, University of California, Columbia University, Emory University, Louisiana State University Health New Orleans, School of Education North central University, New York University Rory Meyers College of Nursing, University of Maryland School of Nursing, University of Washington School of Nursing, University of Michigan School of Nursing, University of Illinois College of Nursing, American Career College (ACC),

The scope of Nursing Education Market:

This report focuses on the Nursing Education in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Major Types of Nursing Education Market covered are:

Baccalaureate Degree (BS)

Associate Degree (AD)

Diploma

Major Applications of Nursing Education Market covered are:

Conventional Universities

Nursing Programs in Colleges

