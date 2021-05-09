Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2027 according to a New Research Report

The Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor or PMSM, is an AC synchronous motor wherein permanent magnets are used for field excitation. It has a sinusoidal back EMF waveform. Permanent magnets can help the PMSM to generate torque at zero speed. The density of these motors is higher than those of induction motors with the same ratings. These motors are widely used in industrial automation such as robotics, traction, or aerospace.

The permanent magnet synchronous motor market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing demands from industrial and agricultural sectors coupled with the growing emergence of green vehicles. Also, several benefits of PMSM such as high-efficiency of PMSM and reduced power consumption, further drive the growth of permanent magnet synchronous motor market. However, scarcity of rare earth magnets may limit the growth of the permanent magnet synchronous motor market. On the other hand, expanding oil and gas industries are likely to showcase positive growth opportunity for the permanent magnet synchronous motor market during the forecast period.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00015181



Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. ABB

2. Bosch Rexroth AG

3. General Electric

4. Hitachi, Ltd

5. Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

6. Leonardo DRS

7. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8. Nidec Motor Corporation

9. Siemens AG

10. Toshiba International Corporation

The “Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of permanent magnet synchronous motor market with detailed market segmentation by voltage range, industry vertical, and geography. The global permanent magnet synchronous motor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading permanent magnet synchronous motor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global permanent magnet synchronous motor market is segmented on the basis of voltage range and industry vertical. Based on voltage range, the market is segmented as up to 9V, 10V-20V, 21V-30V, 31V-40V, 41V-60V, 60V and above. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global permanent magnet synchronous motor market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The permanent magnet synchronous motor market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting permanent magnet synchronous motor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the permanent magnet synchronous motor market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the permanent magnet synchronous motor market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from permanent magnet synchronous motor market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for permanent magnet synchronous motor in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the permanent magnet synchronous motor market.

The report also includes the profiles of key permanent magnet synchronous motor companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00015181



Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market – By Voltage Range

1.3.2 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market – By Industry Vertical

1.3.3 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. PERMANENT MAGNET SYNCHRONOUS MOTOR (PMSM) MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS 5. PERMANENT MAGNET SYNCHRONOUS MOTOR (PMSM) MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876