Personal Services Global Market Report 2019 by Key Players like Services Corporation International, Sears Holdings, Best Buy, Regis Corporation, Weight Watchers International Inc

The personal services market consists of the sales of personal services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide personal and laundry services to individuals, households, and businesses. Services performed include: personal care services; death care services; laundry and drycleaning services; and a wide range of other personal services, such as pet care (except veterinary) services, photofinishing services, temporary parking services, and dating services.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global personal services market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global personal services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global personal services market.

Beauty salons are using organic products to cater to the need of customers demanding the use of safer personal care products. Organic products are natural products which are prepared using natural and organic ingredients without the use of harmful chemicals. The supply of locally-sourced raw materials makes organic products more accessible and affordable for customers. Some of the organic products being used by hair salons include organic hair oil, hair spray, shampoos, hair gels, hair colors, dyes and other hair styling products. The organic personal care market is expected to grow at 10% to reach $25 billion by 2025, thus indicating a significant potential for organic salons.

Market Scope

Markets Covered: Personal Care Services, Death Care Services, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services, Other Personal Services, Private Households, Beauty Salons, Diet And Weight Reducing Centers, Spas & Massage, Other Personal Care Services, Funeral Homes And Funeral Services, Cemeteries And Crematories, Coin-Operated Laundries And Drycleaners, Dry-Cleaning And Laundry Services (except Coin-Operated), Linen And Uniform Supply, Pet Care (except Veterinary) Services, Photofinishing, Parking Lots And Garages, All Other Personal Services, In-house Workers, Outside Workers Companies Mentioned: Services Corporation International, Sears Holdings, Best Buy, Regis Corporation, Weight Watchers International Inc Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa Time series: Five years historic and forecast. Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, personal services indicators comparison. Data segmentation: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using endnotes.

