Private Cloud Market Competitive Analysis to 2025: Top Key Players Like IBM, Microsoft, Rackspace, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, VMWare, Google, Oracle, Eucalyptus

The rapid move of organizations to cloud deployment models has already proven that there has been a paradigm shift in the way businesses were done a decade ago. Businesses are no more interested in handling the whole ecosystem of their product and rather focus on core competency to gain competitive advantage in the market. Cloud computing has emerged as one of the fastest adopted technologies in the software industry and has become the essence of business operations across majority of the industry verticals. Public or private, each model has its own advantages or disadvantages. Organizations ranging from small to large have embraced the adoption of cloud computing technology and thus contributed to its significant growth in the past decade.

In recent years, software industry has been gradually shifting to the cloud deployment model due to the stated advantages it offers. Highly scalable nature of businesses prompt them to opt for cloud based services as the data at storage centers can be scaled up and down as per the user requirements. The pricing structure followed by the public cloud vendor’s model is generally pay-as-per-use which makes it highly desirable for organizations to invest. Core competency of businesses is maintained and hence allows them to stay competitive in this highly dynamic market.

The global private cloud market has been segmented by types into dedicated private cloud and virtual private cloud. Further the private cloud market has been fragmented on the basis of delivery model such as SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. Private cloud market segmentation is also done on the basis of industry verticals that includes BFSI, Telecommunications, Hospitality & Retail, Government, Manufacturing and Healthcare. The private cloud model being expensive as compared to the public cloud model is adopted largely by bigger organizations. The organizations that are more concerned about the privacy and security of data opt for on-premise private cloud deployment models.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Private Cloud market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Private Cloud Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Private Cloud market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Private Cloud market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

