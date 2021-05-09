Reciprocating Air Compressor Market Report By Regional Revenue & Growth Forecast 2019-2024

A detailed analysis of the Reciprocating Air Compressor Market is entailed in this research report. The driving forces responsible for propelling the growth graph of this vertical in addition to the regional and competitive trends are mentioned in the study. A comprehensive document comprising details about vital parameters such as the industry ecosystem analysis, market segmentation, and the vendor matrix, the Reciprocating Air Compressor Market report also contains information on the pivotal industry insights for core players to look out for.

Application analysis:

Application segmentation: The report claims that the Application landscape of the Reciprocating Air Compressor Market is subdivided into –

Home Appliances

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Energy

Semiconductor & Electronics

Manufacturing

Healthcare

home appliances will garner over 70% volumetric share of the overall application sectors in 2024. This is all due to the extensive usage of the air compressors in refrigerators, air conditioners, and to inflate tires or other inflatable items in households. Refrigerators and freezers use air compressor to cool the air inside the unit. Air conditioners also have air compressors as their main power source to cool the surrounding air. Air compressors used in household appliances are small in size and capacity.

Product analysis:

Product segmentation: The report states the Product landscape of the Reciprocating Air Compressor Market to be split into –

Portable,

Stationary

Noise pollution can be a restraining factor in the reciprocating air compressor market growth as government agencies of several countries have framed protocols related to the level of noise emitted from reciprocating air compressors. For example, the U.S. noise emission standard states that portable air compressors with a capacity of more than 250 cubic feet per minute should not produce a sound of more than 76 decibels. Such regulations will increase the air compressor manufacturing cost as extra sound proofing materials may have to be incorporated in the compressor, thus hampering the industry growth.

Technology analysis:

Technology segmentation: The report claims that the Technology landscape of the Reciprocating Air Compressor Market is subdivided into –

Single-acting,

Double-acting

Single-acting reciprocating air compressor is likely to generate over USD 2 billion by 2024 due to excessive usage of the product in automotive and general workshops. Other technologies in the industry include multi stage, diaphragm, etc. and will account for around 20% of the overall industry in 2024.

Regional analysis:

Regional segmentation: The study claims that the Regional landscape of the Reciprocating Air Compressor Market is subdivided into –

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

China reciprocating air compressor market will generate more than USD 2 billion in 2024 owing to the large production units of home appliances coupled with substantial growth in automotive sector. This in turn will significantly fuel the Asia Pacific reciprocating air compressor market over the forecast spell.

Major reciprocating air compressor industry players include Sullair, LLC, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Ingersoll-Rand, Gardner Denver., Elgi Compressors, Atlas Copco, Quincy Compressor, Vanair, Frank Technologies, Emersion Climate Technologies, Inc., Hertz and others.

The Reciprocating Air Compressor Market research report presents significant information on the methodology deployed to conceptualize the study in question, by means of various primary and secondary sources. The scope of the report and the elements contained in the same with respect to the growth spectrum of the Reciprocating Air Compressor Market has been discussed in the study. Also mentioned in the document are details pertaining to the financial data of the companies profiled in the report, in addition to the currently prevalent price trends of the Reciprocating Air Compressor Market.

