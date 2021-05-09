Smart Sports Clothing Market 2018 Global Key Players – Adidas, Athos Works, Basis, Atlas Wearables, Beddit – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Global Smart Sports Clothing market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Adidas

Athos Works

Atlas Wearables

Basis

Beddit

Beurer

Bragi

CardioSport

Fibit

Fitbug

Garmin

Geonaute

GeoPalz

GOQii

Heapsylon

Jawbone

Jaybird

Leikr

LG

Misfit Wearables

Motorola

Muse

Nike

Omron

Oregon Scientific

Polar

Runtastic

Samsung

Sony

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Sports Clothing in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Jacket

Shorts

Suits

Hat

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Personal

Commercial

Training

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Smart Sports Clothing Market Research Report 2018

1 Smart Sports Clothing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Sports Clothing

1.2 Smart Sports Clothing Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.3 Global Smart Sports Clothing Segment by Application

1.4 Global Smart Sports Clothing Market by Region (2013-2025)

………….

7 Global Smart Sports Clothing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Adidas

7.2 Athos Works

7.3 Atlas Wearables

7.4 Basis

7.5 Beddit

7.6 Beurer

