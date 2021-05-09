Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market to See Significant Growth During 2019-2025: Top Key Players – Fortumo OU, Huawei Technologies, LocationSmart, Alcatel-Lucent, LM Ericsson, Tropo, Comverse, Hewlett-Packard

Application programming interface (API), also called as middleware is a set of standard software functions designed for process efficiency. API is the interface between the resource of the device and application on which it is used. API is used to develop services and applications which are free from the device boundaries on which the program will run. Telecom APIs permits application developers to accumulate services such as payment, SMS and webRTC into their mobile applications, which results in producing increased proceedings per user, offers improved experience to customers and augmented adoption of their applications. Huge investment are made by the telecom carriers to set up their own API platform in corporation with aggregators and service providers, with an intention to maximize profits. Telecom carriers can face the challenges from over-the-top (OTT) service providers.

The report enables you to-

Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) under development

Develop market entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Get a PDF Sample for Research Insights – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000110

Top key vendors: Fortumo OU, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., LocationSmart, Alcatel-Lucent, LM Ericsson, Tropo, Inc., Comverse, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Co., Apigee Corp, Axway Software S.A., Aepona Ltd., ZTE Soft Technology Co., Ltd., Twilio, Inc., Oracle Corp., Nexmo, Inc., AT&T Inc. and Orange S.A.among others.

API benefits application developers to market their applications to the customers and to improve their experience. The growing number of smartphone users who are switching to 4G/LTE network and rise in the usage of mobile application due to increase consumption of mobile internet are the key drivers for an increase in the global API market. The propagation of cloud technology and mobile internet are significant for the growth of the global API market. However, OTT service providers are flooding away the margin and revenue of telecom operators, thus restraining the development of global API market. The global API market is expected to grow with the rise in adoption of machine-to-machine devices (M2M).

The global API market is segmented on the basis of service type into identity management, maps & location, payment, voice/speech, webRTC, SMS, MMS & RCS and others (do not disturb and device information). The global API market also segmented by user type that includes internal telecom developer, long tail developer, enterprise developer and partner developer. The global API market is further segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Avail Discount on this Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000110

The North America hold the major market share of global API market mostly due to early adoption of 4G/LTE and tremendously high rate of smartphone users. Also, North America has extensively large community of API developers. Asia Pacific is expected to experience high growth in market for global API in the forecast period. The rapid progression rate for adoption of 4G is one of the key reason for the global API market growth. Moreover, the growing use of M2M devices and increasing number of mobile users are the other factors responsible for the rise in the growth for global API market.

Reason to Buy:

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.