The global Inspection Machines Market was valued at USD 300.65 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 493.89 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.67% from 2017 to 2025. 

5. Global Inspection Machines Market, by Region: 5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe) 5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific) 5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) 5.5 Middle East & Africa

1. Market Drivers 1.1 Increasing stringency towards maintenance of GMP 1.2 Growing usage of automated inspection systems by key market players in pharma and biotech industries 1.3 Growing consumer dissatisfaction resulting in product failures and recalling 1.4 Increment in checkpoints in manufacturing

With increasing manufacturing defects and consumer complaints, the Govt. and private sector have become more stringent causing the industries to be very careful and use reliable systems for product inspection. The market is thus expanding all over the globe.

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Robert Bosch GmbH

2. Brevetti C.E.A. SPA

3. Korber AG

4. Cognex Corporation

5. Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

6. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

7. Omron Corporation

8. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

9. Sartorius AG

10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

