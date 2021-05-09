Vehicle Analytics 2019-2025 major key companies profiled like Agnik, Harman International Industries, IBM Corporation, Inquiron, INRIX, SAS Institute, Teletrac Navman, Xevo, WEX, SAP SE

Vehicle Analytics is the study of vehicle characteristics and behavior through inputs from sensors fixed on-board vehicle, letting users to have a better control of the vehicle and the fleet as a whole by detecting doubtful behavior and recognizing the vehicle health to avoid breakdowns. In addition, vehicle analytics help users to gain proper understanding on vehicle conditions and driving habits.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Vehicle Analytics Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The increase in technological advancements and greater safety provided by vehicle analytics are driving the vehicle analytics market growth. Moreover, increase in significant R&D activities relating to the vehicle analytics technology are boosting the vehicle analytics market to grow substantially. Whereas, the vehicle analytics market growth is hindered by the certain concerns such as high initial cost, and data security issues along with network coverage. However, development in AI technology and migration towards cloud are the key opportunities which are expected to enhance the market growth.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Agnik LLC, Harman International Industries, Inc., IBM Corporation, Inquiron, INRIX, SAS Institute Inc., Teletrac Navman, Xevo Inc., WEX Inc., and SAP SE among others.

The “Global Vehicle Analytics Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the vehicle analytics industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global vehicle analytics market with detailed market segmentation by components, deployment type, applications, end user, and geography. The global vehicle analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the vehicle analytics market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global vehicle analytics market based on components, deployment type, applications, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall vehicle analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the Vehicle Analytics Market report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The Vehicle Analytics Market report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Also, key vehicle analytics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The Vehicle Analytics Market report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

