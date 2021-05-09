Vietnam Mobile Payment Market Research, Key Trends, Share & Future Analysis and Forecast by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Vietnam Mobile Payment Market by Type (Proximity Payment and Remote Payment), Mode of Transaction (Short Message Service (SMS), Near-Field Communication (NFC), and Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)), End User (Personal and Business), Type of Purchase (Airtime Transfer & Top-Ups, Money Transfers & Payments, Merchandise & Coupons, Travel & Ticketing, and Others), and Application (Hospitality & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecommunication, and Others) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Vietnam and regional/market. The Vietnam Mobile Payment Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Mobile payment refers to payment services remotely performed through messages or mobile apps. Various mobile payment media, such as near-field communication (NFC), have been introduced to facilitate rapid money transfer. E-payment methods have been widely used in Vietnam, owing to change in customer preference from cash to digital payments and technological developments. In addition, rise in adoption of smartphones and increase in internet penetration have fostered several banks in the country to implement immediate payment services.

Surge in need for immediate transactions in Vietnam is anticipated to be one of the major drivers of the Vietnam mobile payment market. In December 2017, Vietnam’s e-payment pioneer, MoMo, signed an agreement with a U.S.-based ride-hailing company, Uber Technologies, to enable passengers to pay for rides along with utility bills, airline tickets, and online purchases using the MoMo app. Moreover, banks in Vietnams have been focusing on e-payment; for instance, Sacombank and Maritime Bank have launched their own QR code-based online payment services, which are used at stores and restaurants. Thus, growth of the e-commerce industry, increased penetration of smartphones, improvement in standard of living, and need for quick & hassle-free transactions drive the growth of the mobile payment market in Vietnam.

However, data breaches & security concerns are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, rise in awareness about mobile payment, exposure to social media, and increase in popularity of cashless payments in Vietnam are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The Vietnam mobile payment market is categorized based on type, mode of transaction, type of purchase, application, and end user. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into proximity payment and remote payment. By mode of transaction, it comprises short message service (SMS), near-field communication (NFC), and wireless application protocol (WAP). On the basis of type of purchase, it is segmented into airtime transfer & top-ups, money transfers & payments, merchandise & coupons, travel & ticketing, and others. The applications covered in the study include hospitality & tourism, media & entertainment, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, IT & telecommunication, and others. According to end user, the market is classified into personal and business.

The key players profiled in the report include Mobivi, NganLuong, OnePay, Smartlink, Orange S.A., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Payoo, MOMO, 123Pay, and SohaPay.

Vietnam Mobile Payment Market Key Segments:

By Type

– Proximity payment

– Remote payment

By Mode Of Transaction

– Short message service (SMS)

– Near-field communication (NFC)

– Wireless application protocol (WAP)

By End User

– Personal

– Business

By Type Of Purchase

– Airtime transfer & top-up

– Money transfer & payment

– Merchandise & coupon

– Travel & ticketing

– Others

By Applications

– Hospitality & tourism

– Media & entertainment

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Energy & utilities

– IT & telecommunication

– Others

Key Market Players

– Mobivi

– NganLuong

– OnePay

– Smartlink

– Orange S.A.

– PayPal Holdings, Inc.

– Payoo

– MOMO

– 123Pay

– SohaPay

