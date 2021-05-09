Who Are the Leading Drivers for Managed Network Services Market? Forecast by Size, Share, Growth Segmentation till 2024

Global Managed Network Services Market Outlook: Managed Network Services Market report 2019 describes components like market trends, competitive landscape, market research, and applications of end-users based on different segments. The Managed Network Services market is additional segmented on the premise of types, geography, applications, and technologies. The report also contains information on technological advancements in the field of Managed Network Services to analyse the Managed Network Services market minutely and offer a better industry-leading insights.

Fujitsu Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell EMC (EMC Corporation), IBM Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent.SA, AT&T Inc., HP Development Company, LP, Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Dell Inc., Rackspace Inc., TCS Limited., Deutsche Telekom AG

The global managed network services market was valued at USD 37.82 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 57.11 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.11%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the managed network services market has covers segments by deployment, on-premise and cloud, by type of component LAN/WAN, IP/VPN, Ethernet Links, type of service managed network examining services, managed network execution services, and managed network design services, by size of business large, medium and small, and is limited to applications, like IT & telecommunications, public sector, retail sector, transportation and logistics, BFSI and manufacturing. The regional landscape of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Based on geographical region, the report analyzed as Sales, Market Share (%) by Types & Applications, Production, Consumption, Imports & Exports Analysis, and Consumption Forecast Especially in US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

– To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

– Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

– To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Managed Network Services market and its impact in the global market.

– Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

– To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

Points covered in the Managed Network Services Market Report:

1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Insights

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

3.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Cost Optimization with the Adoption of Managed Network Services

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Privacy and Security remain the Bigggest Concerns

5. Global Managed Network Services Market Segmentation by

5.1 Type of Deployment

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 Type of Component

5.2.1 LAN/WAN

5.2.2 IP/VPN

5.2.3 Ethernet Links

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Type of Service

5.3.1 Managed Network Examining Services

5.3.2 Managed Network Execution Services

5.3.3 Managed Network Design Services

5.3.4 Others

5.4 Size of Business

5.4.1 Small

5.4.2 Medium

5.4.3 Large

5.5 Application

5.5.1 IT & Telecommunication

5.5.2 Public Sector

5.5.3 Retail Sector

5.5.4 Transportation & Logistics

5.5.5 BFSI

5.5.6 Manufacturing

5.5.7 Others

5.6 By Region

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 US

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 United Kingdom

5.6.2.2 Germany

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 India

5.6.3.3 Japan

5.6.3.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Mexico

5.6.4.3 Argentina

5.6.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.2 UAE

5.6.5.3 South Africa

5.6.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6. Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

6.1 Fujitsu Ltd

6.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.3 Dell EMC (EMC Corporation)

6.4 IBM Corporation

6.5 Alcatel-Lucent.SA

6.6 AT&T Inc.

6.7 HP Development Company, LP

6.8 Microsoft Corporation

6.9 Verizon Communications Inc.

6.10 Dell Inc.

6.11 Rackspace Inc.

6.12 TCS Limited.

6.13 Deutsche Telekom AG

* List is not exhaustive

7. Investment Analysis

7.1 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions

7.2 Investment Outlook

8. Future of the Managed Network Services Market

Continued…

