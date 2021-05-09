Youth Sports Market Size, Leading Players, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity & Forecast by 2027

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Youth Sports Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2018 to 2027” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Youth Sports Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The vendors in the wind bearings industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge wind turbine capability a being implemented in the on shore and offshore sites. There are a number of different bearing designs that can be found in the gearbox of a wind turbine, but most often, various combinations of CRBs, TRBs and ball bearings are used.

According to Susan Eustis, leader of the team that prepared the research, Wind turbine bearings are mission-critical devices. They function inside MW-class turbines, endure dynamic and unpredictable stresses to support movement inside the system Stress is causing untimely, expensive repairs for many wind turbines. Reliability of mainshaft bearings is an issue. Recent turbine failures have been dramatic, investigation has centered on SRBs: Self-aligning Roller Bearings. Solutions for retrofitting single self-aligning roller bearings (SRBs) in a three-point mount arrangement, including wear-resistant SRBs and a pre-loaded TRB design are in play.

The global wind turbine bearing market is expected to be $9.6 billion in 2024 driven by the availability and cost effectiveness of new, stronger, more efficient bearings. Next generation bearings permit wind turbines to product more power, operate in a less expensive manner, and last longer before bearing replacement. The adoption of widespread use of new bearings makes the turbine devices an optimized choice for renewable energy generation.

Table of Contents:

Wind Bearings Core to Efficient Turbine Operation: Bring Strong Growth for Renewable Energy Projects 3

Wind Bearings Executive Summary 40

Wind Turbine Bearings Market Forces 41

Wind Bearings: Market Description and Market Dynamics 52

1.1 Bearing is Mechanical Device That Reduces Friction Between Moving Parts52

1.2 Extending Bearing Life in Wind Turbine Mainshafts 54

1.3 Financial Impact of Wind Turbine Rebuild 55

1.3.1 Digitalization 57

1.4 Globalization 58

1.4.1 Electric Vehicles, Connected Vehicles, and Urbanization 58

1.1 Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category 59

1.2 Product Overview and Scope of Wind Bearings 60

1.3 Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category 61

Wind Turbine Bearings: Market Shares and Forecasts 62

2.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Market Driving Forces 62

2.1.1 Local Generation of Wind Energy 63

2.1.2 Global Warming Reaching A Point Where It Is Impossible To Ignore 63

2.2 Wind Bearings Market Shares 65

2.2.1 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Main Shaft Market Shares, Dollars and Analysis 67

2.2.2 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Main Shaft Market Shares, Units 68

2.2.3 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Yaw, Pitch, and Other Market Shares, Analysis and Dollars 69

2.2.4 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Yaw, Pitch, and Other Market Shares, Units 71

2.2.5 Timken 72

2.2.6 SKF 74

2.2.7 Dalian Metallurgical Bearing Group DYZV 74

2.2.8 ZWZ 74

2.2.9 NSK 75

2.2.10 Defontaine S.A. / Rollix 75

2.2.11 Schaeffler Group 75

2.2.12 Schaeffler Group Rotor Shaft Bearing Support 75

2.2.13 TMB 76

2.2.14 Liebherr 76

2.2.15 NTN 76

2.2.16 IMO 77

2.2.17 Xuzhou Helin Slewing Bearing Company 77

2.2.18 Wind Turbines Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 and 2017 78

2.3 Wind Bearings Market Forecasts 79

2.3.1 Wind Turbine Bearings Unit Analysis 80

2.3.2 Wind Bearing Issues Impacting Market Growth 83

2.4 Wind Bearings Market Segments 89

2.4.1 Wind Bearing Market Segments, Onshore, Offshore 89

2.4.2 Wind Bearing Market Segments, Main Bearings and Slewing Bearings90

2.4.3 Onshore 91

2.4.4 Offshore Wind Bearings 95

2.4.5 Siemens Offshore 100

2.4.6 North Sea Artificial Power Island Project 100

2.4.7 Massachusetts Offshore Wind Farms 103

2.4.8 Horizontal Axis Wind Bearings 105

2.4.9 Vertical Axis Wind Bearings 105

2 Wind Bearings Market Overview 107

2.1 Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category 107

2.2 Product Overview and Scope of Wind Bearings 108

2.3 Classification of Wind Bearings by Product Category 109

2.3.1 Wind Bearing Market Segments, Onshore, Offshore Dollars, Worldwide, 2017-2024 109

2.3.2 Wind Bearing Market Segments, Main Bearings and Slewing Bearings 110

2.4 Global Wind Bearings Market Competition by Participants 111

2.5 Types of Bearings 118

2.5.1 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Main Shaft Market Shares, Units 120

2.5.2 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Yaw, Pitch, and Other Market Shares, Analysis and Dollars 123

2.5.3 Wind Roller Bearing Sets for Yaw, Pitch, and Other Market Shares, Units 126

2.5.4 IMO Slewing Rings for Renewable Energy 127

2.5.5 Global Wind Bearings Sales and Growth Comparison by Types (2013-2025) 130

2.5.6 Main Bearings 131

2.5.7 Slewing Bearings 132

2.6 Global Wind Bearings Market by Applications/End Users 132

2.6.1 Wind Turbines Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide, 2016 and 2017 133

2.6.2 Global Wind Bearings Sales Comparison by Applications (2013-2025) 134

2.7 Wind Turbine Market Segments 135

2.7.1 Wind Turbine and Bearing Market, by Installation 135

2.7.2 Onshore 141

2.7.3 Horizontal-Axis Turbines 141

2.7.4 Vertical-Axis Turbines 143

2.7.5 Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Description 144

2.8 Wind Bearings Market Prices 144

2.8.1 Wind Bearings Prices 153

2.8.2 Wind Turbine Generator Yaw Bearing fits 1 1/2 Inch Pipe — REAL ZINC PLATED! 154

2.8.3 Needle Roller Yaw Bearing for 1-1/2 Inch Pipe for PMA Wind Turbine generator 154

2.8.4 wind turbine Yaw bearing Zinc Plated for wind turbine fits 1.5 inch pipe 155

2.8.5 Wind Turbine Replacement Yaw Bearing, High Quality Aluminum Ball Bearing 155

2.8.6 Needle Roller Yaw Bearing for 1-1/2 Inch Pipe for Wind Turbine generator unplate 156

2.8.7 Needle Roller Yaw Bearing for 1-1/2 Inch Pipe for PMA Wind Turbine generator 156

2.8.8 Easy Yaw bearing wind turbine swivel roller kit skeleton bracket 1.5″ pipe U 157

2.8.9 Easy Yaw bearing wind turbine swivel roller kit skeleton bracket 1.5″ pipe NEW 157

2.8.10 Skystream 3.7 Wind Turbine Rotor Bearing Set 157

2.8.11 2500 watt WindZilla PMA 12 V AC 12 White Blade Wind Turbine Generator+ 2 Bearings 158

2.8.12 Rollix Slewing Ring Bearings For Wind Energy Turbines, Packaging, Mining, Forest 158

2.9 Global Power Generation

2.9.1 Asia-Pacific

2.9.2 Europe

2.9.3 Winners and Losers In Transitional Times

2.9.4 US

2.9.5 India

2.10 Global Wind Bearings Market by Regions

2.10.1 Global Wind Bearings Revenue Comparison by Regions (2012-2017)

2.10.2 North America Wind Bearings Status and Prospects (2013-2025)

2.10.3 China Wind Bearings Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

2.10.4 Europe Wind Bearings Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

2.10.5 Japan Wind Bearings Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

2.10.6 Southeast Asia Wind Bearings Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

2.10.7 India Wind Bearings Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

2.10.8 Siemens Global Reach Illustrates The Regional Presence Of One Vendor Of Wind Turbines

2.10.9 North America Wind Bearings Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

2.10.10 North America Wind Bearings Price Trend (2013-2018)

2.10.11 North America Wind Bearings Sales and Market Share by Participants

2.10.12 North America Wind Bearings Sales and Market Share by Type

2.10.13 North America Wind Bearings Sales and Market Share by Applications

2.11 China Wind Bearings (Sales, Revenue and Price)

2.11.8 China Wind Bearings Sales and Market Share by Type

2.1.1 China Wind Bearings Sales and Market Share by Applications

2.12 Europe Wind Bearings (Sales, Revenue and Price)

2.12.8 Europe Wind Bearings Sales and Market Share by Applications

2.13 Japan Wind Bearings (Sales)

2.13.8 Japan Wind Bearings Sales and Market Share by Type

2.13.9 Japan Wind Bearings Sales and Market Share by Applications

2.14 India Wind Bearings (Sales)

2.14.8 India Wind Bearings Sales and Market Share by Applications

2.15 Southeast Asia Wind Bearings (Sales, Revenue and Price)

2.15.8 Southeast Asia Wind Bearings Sales and Value (2013-2018)

2.16 International Operations Expose Risks:

2.16.1 SKF Regional Analysis

2.16.2 Asia-Pacific

2.16.3 Europe

2.16.4 North America

2.16.5 Latin America

2.16.6 Offshore

2.16.7 North America and Worldwide Wind Capacity

2.17 Global Wind Bearings Sales and Revenue (2013-2025)

2.17.1 Global Wind Bearings Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2.17.2 Global Wind Bearings Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

Wind Bearings Opportunity Description

3.1 Types of Bearings

3.1.1 Main Manufacturing Processes for Bearings

3.2 Common Failure Modes

3.3 Utility Scale Wind Bearings Projects

3.4 Software for Onshore Wind

3.5 Electricity Storage

3.6 Wind Turbine Bearing Partners

3.7 Siemens Bearings Suppliers

3.8 Root Cause Of Wind Turbine Main Bearing Failures

Wind Bearings Manufacturing Description

4.1 Main Bearings Manufacturing Processes

4.2 Common Failure Modes

4.3 Utility Scale Wind Bearings Projects

4.4 Software for Onshore Wind

4.5 Electricity Storage

4.6 Wind Turbine Bearing Partners

4.7 Siemens Bearings Suppliers

4.8 Root Cause Of Wind Turbine Main Bearing Failures

4.9 Enercon Gearless Drive Concept

4.10 NSK Core Technologies

4.11 Accelerating Customer Value Through Digitization

Continue…



