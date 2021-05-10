2019 Norway Oil and Gas Upstream Market 2024 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications

The Norway Oil and Gas Upstream report market research report highlights the factors that influence market growth, Volume and product development along with technological upgradations that can boost the market. The report also analyzes the growth rate, future trends, sales channels, distributors with market actual development and Analysis for huge growth by 2024. An important evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, and production capacity play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.

The upstream oil and gas spending in Norway is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2017-2019. However, the trend is expected to be reversed during 2019-2024 (a decline in CAGR – around 2% during the same period). Major factors driving the market are the increasing development of new oilfields and the lower breakeven prices. The divestment of government funds from the upstream oil and gas sector can act as a restraining factor for the market growth.

– Upstream companies see drilling in the Lofoten islands as crucial for maintaining petroleum production level in the coming years. Around 1-3 billion barrel of crude oil is estimated to be present beneath the island. Moreover, around two-third of Norway’s undiscovered resources, especially gas, is estimated to lie in the Barents Sea. As a result, exploration activities in the region are expected to shift toward the Barents Sea.

– The discovery of new small oilfields provides an opportunity for upstream oil & gas market in Norway

– In 2019, the investment in the Norwegian offshore oil and gas industry (excluding exploration) is expected to increase by 13%, to more than NOK 140 billion. A number of small projects received FIDs in 2017, as well as 2018, and are expected to come online in 2019 and 2020. Scope of the Report:

