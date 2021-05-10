Antimicrobial Additives 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2023

Description:-

Antimicrobial additives are products that can resist, inhibit, and prevent the growth of microbes including mold and bacteria. These additives kill microorganisms such as microbes, protozoans, bacteria, and fungi which cause foul odors, discoloration, corrosion, and other problems on untreated surfaces. Antimicrobial additives find extensive application in numerous end-use industries such as healthcare, construction, packaging, textile, food & beverage, and automotive. The growth of the antimicrobial additives market is driven by the increasing use of these chemicals in different plastic applications in packaged food & beverages, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, and medical devices, among others. Additionally, the demand for antimicrobial additives has increased in the automotive, textiles, personal care, and consumer electronics industries due to the rising demand for hygienic products with increasing health awareness

The global antimicrobial additives market is projected to register 6.58% CAGR to reach USD 12,562.6 million by the end of 2023. On the basis of type, the global market has been segmented into inorganic and organic antimicrobial additives. The inorganic antimicrobial additives segment has been further divided into silver ion, copper, and zinc, while the organic antimicrobial additives segment has been divided into phenolic biocides, silane quaternary ammonium compounds (QUAT), fungicides, and others.

The inorganic segment accounted for 53% of the global market share in 2017 and was valued at around USD million; it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of approximately 7.01% during the forecast period. The growth is due to the increasing use of silver-based antimicrobial additives in various applications including plastics, paints, coatings, and textiles on account of their high efficiency and strong physical properties. Among various inorganic antimicrobial additives, the silver ion segment accounted for the largest share of the global antimicrobial additives market and is projected to exhibit 7.55% CAGR by the end of 2023.

The organic segment is projected to reach USD 5,796.1 million by 2023. The demand for organic antimicrobial additives based on silane QUAT is expected to increase in the coming years with the surge in plastic consumption. Among various organic antimicrobial additives, phenolic biocides segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to register 6.28% CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the global market has been segmented into plastics, paints and coatings, pulp and paper, ceramics, and others. The plastics segment accounted for a 38% market share with a value of USD 3,275.7 million in 2017 and is expected to reach around USD 4,954.3 million by 2023. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for plastic in various end-use industries such as medical devices, packaging, automotive, and construction. The paints & coatings segment accounted for the second-largest market share and is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 6.62% during the review period.

Based on end-use industry, the global market has been segmented into healthcare, construction, packaging textile, food & beverage, automotive, and others. The healthcare segment accounted for a 27% market share with a value of USD 2,325.2 million in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a considerable CAGR of 7.54% during the forecast period. The market growth is due to the increasing use of antimicrobial additives in catheters, insulated pathology bags, vaccine carriers, wound dressings, hospital bedding, surgical drapes, and syringes as they minimize biofilm formation. Food & beverage accounted for the second-largest share of the global antimicrobial additives market in 2017 and is projected to register 6.56% CAGR during the review period.

One of the key trends noticed among market players includes the development of polymer-based additives. For instance, Foster Corporation’s polymer-based antimicrobial additives are being increasingly used in medical applications. These additives, based on quaternary ammonium compounds, are blended with polymers to form a bond and retain their ionic charge. They offer improved performance at competitive costs compared to silver-based additives.

Regional Analysis

The global antimicrobial additives market has been analyzed across five key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific market dominated the global market with a share of 38% in 2017 and is expected to register a high CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth of the major end-use industries such as healthcare, packaging, and food & beverage. China was the leading country in the region with a market share of 46% in 2017 owing to the growing healthcare industry with increased spending on medical device manufacturing. Additionally, the Made in China 2025 initiative by the Chinese government is aimed at expanding domestic medical device production in China, which is likely to fuel the demand for antimicrobial additives in Asia-Pacific.

