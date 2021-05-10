Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market Report 2018 Analysis, Top Key Players, Major Regions, Share, Size in Consumer Goods sector

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market research report is provided on major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions. From a global perspective, this report represents an overall Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Boxs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect in Consumer Goods sector. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

Automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes eliminate the need for the pet owners to manually clean the pet feces. Most automatic litter boxes have a rake that moves across and through the litter, thereby eliminating waste from the litter box. The waste is deposited into a receptacle in the litter box. Automatic self-cleaning litter boxes are backed by electricity or batteries.

Market analysts forecast the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the period 2018-2023.



Global increase in cat ownership

High purchase price and maintenance cost

Launch of consumer awareness campaigns

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market top manufacturers namely Automated Pet Care Products (Litter-Robot), OmegaPaw, Our Pet’s, PetNovations, Spectrum Brands (LitterMaid) are analyzed for the Product portfolio, Segment focus, Geographic focus, Business segments Organizational developments, and Strength-weakness analysis.

