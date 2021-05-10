Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Size, Key Players, Trends, CAGR Status, Market Overview and Forecast 2019-2025

Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Report focuses on market strategy, market landscape, top manufacturers, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and current market trends. The report serves overall information on the market overview, market opportunities, market drivers, types and applications.

About Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM)

Continuous Glucose Monitoring is an advanced way for people living with diabetes to check glucose readings in real-time or monitor glucose readings over a period of time.

The U.S. market is projected to dominate the strip test segment due to the rise in the patient population, innovation in technology and health care spending while China has the highest number of self-monitoring system users. Asia Pacific and Europe are anticipated to grow over the forecast period owing to increase in some diabetic patients, lifestyle changes, increasing the prevalence of diabetes, and increasing research on diabetes and continuous innovation in technologies and its management. China is expected to witness significant growth for the BRIC diabetes device market followed by other countries such as India, Russia and Brazil.

The global Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market is valued at 8270 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 11800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) Market Leading Players:

Becton

Dickinson and Co.

Terumo Corporation

Acon Laboratories Inc.

Roche Diagnostics Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

ARKRAY Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Ypsomed AG

Medical Devices & Consumables Market by Applications:

Hospital Use

Clinic Use

Household

Hospital Use

Clinic Use

Household