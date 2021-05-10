Emergency Telemedicine Services Market Size Witness A Strong Growth Of Acceleration During 2017-2025

Telemedicine is an emerging and viable service model used to provide the services to the physicians and healthcare suppliers. Telemedicine service is also known as telehealth or e-health. Earlier the telemedicine was adopted to provide the services in military situations and civil wars to deals with the medical consultation and ordering medical supplies. In Telemedicine services, the telecommunication and information technology is utilize to overcome the barrier of distance and to improve the medical services at the end user level. Emergency telemedicine services allow healthcare providers to diagnose, evaluate and treat the patients without the in-person visit. The information technology is advancing to its exponential level and bringing the affordability and accessibility to the telemedicine services which changes the market scenario faster than ever before.

The increasing use of internet and teleradiology services to provide the healthcare solution has become an emerging trend which anticipated to boost the growth of the global emergency telemedicine services market over the forecast period.

The global emergency telemedicine services market is segmented on the basis of service type, application, and end user.

On the basis of type, the global emergency telemedicine services market is segmented into:

Tele-consultation

Tele-monitoring

Tele-education

Tele-care

Tele-training

Tele-surgery

On the basis of application, the global emergency telemedicine services market is segmented into:

Cardiology

Dermatology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Emergency care

Internal medicine

Gynecology

others

On the basis of end user, the global emergency telemedicine services market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The global emergency telemedicine services market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The emergency telemedicine services are beneficial to the patients located in the isolated communities and remote areas to receive care and advice from the doctors and specialists without an in-person visit, which drives the demand of the global emergency telemedicine services market over a forecast period. The advancements in technology allow sharing of patient data, patient history and case details through video calls and other communication sources to make the information interactive with the patients, also propel the growth of the global emergency telemedicine services market. The emergency telemedicine services reduce the possible transmission of infectious diseases between patient and healthcare professionals, which anticipated to boost the global emergency telemedicine services market. The emergency telemedicine services are used in various applications such as tele-consultation, tele-monitoring, tele-education, tele-care, tele-training, and tele-surgery, which also propel the growth of the global emergency telemedicine services market over a forecast period. The funding by various governments institutes and organizations such as U.S. government and World Health Organization (WHO) to overcome the shortage of healthcare professionals and improve the medical services in region also anticipated to rise the demand of the emergency telemedicine services market.

However, the higher cost of telecommunication and data management devices and the shortfall of trained personnel to operate the emergency telemedicine services may restrain the growth of the global emergency telemedicine services market over the forecast period. The transmission of poor and irrelevant patient data and history may decrease the relevance to the clinical information and resulted to the quality assurance risk, which may also hamper the acceptance of the emergency telemedicine services and restrain the growth of the global emergency telemedicine services market.

On the basis of regional presence, the global emergency telemedicine services market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the global emergency telemedicine services market in terms of revenue and expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to technological advancement and developed medical infrastructure. The Europe has also contributed the moderate shares and registered a healthy growth rate to the global emergency telemedicine services market followed by North America. The APEJ has become the lucrative market for emergency telemedicine services and anticipated to register significant shares over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of telemedicine services and developing medical infrastructure. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global emergency telemedicine services market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period due to increasing medical facilities and acceptance of telemedicine services in the region.

Some of the market players in Emergency Telemedicine Services Market globally include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Honeywell HomMed LLC, OBS Medical Ltd., LifeWatch AG, Medtronic Inc., Siemens Healthcare and McKesson Corp.