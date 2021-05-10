Energy Drinks 2019 Global Market Key Players – Red Bull, PepsiCo, Lucozade, Rockstar, Coca-Cola – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
The major players in global energy drinks market include:
• Red Bull GmbH (Australia)
• Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (Japan)
• PepsiCo. Inc (U.S.)
• Monster Beverages Corporation (U.S.)
• Rockstar, Inc. (U.S.)
• Lucozade (U.K)
• Coca-Cola Company (U.S.)
• Amway Corporation (U.S)
• Arizona Beverages (U.S.)
• Living Essentials LLC (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the world
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Others
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3861364-energy-drinks-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023
On the basis of type, the global energy drinks market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Non-alcoholic
• Alcoholic
On the basis of packaging, the global energy drinks market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Cartons
• Bottles
• Cans
• Others
On the basis of distribution channel, the global energy drinks market has been categorized into the following segments:
• Supermarkets
• Convenience store
• Vending
• Drug stores
• Sport nutrition chains
• Mass merchandiser
On the basis of region, the global energy drinks market has been categorized into the following segments:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Rest of the world
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3861364-energy-drinks-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Type
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Supply Chain Analysis
4.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers
4.1.2 Manufacturers/Producers
4.1.3 Distributors/Retailers/Wholesalers/E-Commerce
4.1.4 End-Users
4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes
4.2.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry
5 Market Dynamics Of Global Energy Drinks Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Challenges
5.6 Trends/Packagings
6. Global Energy Drinks Market, By Packaging
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Cartons
6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
6.3 Bottles
6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
6.4 Cans
6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
6.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
6.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
7. Global Energy Drinks Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Non-Alcoholic
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
7.3 Alcoholic
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
8. Global Energy Drinks Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Supermarkets
8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
8.3 Convenience Store
8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
8.4 Vending
8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
8.5 Drug Stores
8.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
8.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
8.6 Sports Nutrition Chains
8.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
8.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
8.7 Mass Merchandiser
8.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
8.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018–2023
8.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast, By Region, 2018–2023
9. Global Energy Drinks Market, By Region
………
10. Company Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Strategy
10.3 Key Development Analysis
(Expansions/Mergers & Acquisitions/Joint Ventures/New Product Developments/Agreements/Investments)
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Red Bull GmbH.(Australia)
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Financial Updates
11.1.3 Product/Business Segment Overview
11.1.4 Strategy
11.1.5 Key Developments
11.1.6 SWOT Analysis
11.2 Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (Japan)
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Financial Updates
11.2.3 Product/Business Segment Overview
11.2.4 Strategy
11.2.5 Key Developments
11.2.6 SWOT Analysis
11.3 PepsiCo. Inc (U.S.)
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Financial Updates
11.3.3 Product/Business Segment Overview
11.3.4 Strategy
11.3.5 Key Developments
11.3.6 SWOT Analysis
11.4 Monster Beverages Corporation (U.S.)
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Financial Updates
11.4.3 Product/Business Segment Overview
11.4.4 Strategy
11.4.5 Key Developments
11.4.6 SWOT Analysis
11.5 Rockstar, Inc. (U.S.)
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Financial Updates
11.5.3 Product/Business Segment Overview
11.5.4 Strategy
11.5.5 Key Developments
11.5.6 SWOT Analysis
11.6 Lucozade (U.K)
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Financial Updates
11.6.3 Product/Business Segment Overview
11.6.4 Strategy
11.6.5 Key Developments
11.6.6 SWOT Analysis
11.7 Coco Cola Company (U.S.)
11.7.1 Company Overview
11.7.2 Financial Updates
11.7.3 Product/Business Segment Overview
11.7.4 Strategy
11.7.5 Key Developments
11.7.6 SWOT Analysis
11.8 Amway Corporation(U.S)
11.8.1 Company Overview
11.8.2 Financial Updates
11.8.3 Product/Business Segment Overview
11.8.4 Strategy
11.8.5 Key Developments
11.8.6 SWOT Analysis
Continued…..
CONTACT US:
Norah Trent
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
[email protected]
www.WiseGuyReports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 524/528
Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road,
Hadapsar
Pune
411028
+91 8390122541
https://www.wiseguyreports.com